Democrats Jeffery Mace and Beth Kerns are meeting in a Charleston City Council primary that will decide the new Ward 7 representative.
The winner May 10 will be unopposed in the fall. Councilman Adam Knauff, a Republican who currently represents the ward, did not file to run for re-election.
The ward includes the city's Bigley Avenue, Garrison Avenue and Westmoreland Drive neighborhoods.
Kerns, 68, is retired from the West Virginia Army National Guard.
“Being from the military, I’m very goal-focused and mission-oriented, and I like to think that I have the ability to listen to everybody and not go in with my own preconceived notions,” she said. “As a councilperson, it’s not about really what I want. It’s about what the people in my ward want.”
She is among a group of nine Charleston Can’t Wait candidates backing a platform that includes establishing a city minority affairs office and municipal broadband system and decriminalizing and harm reduction to include providing drug users a site to safely inject.
Kerns said she was at first opposed the latter idea but came around to the idea after reading about them.
"It's taking the people who are shooting up on our streets all day and putting them in the same location. The needles are retrieved right there, so there's no needle litter ... They're not given the drug ... and they're monitored.
"What that does is it frees up our police, our fire departments, our EMTs from going from situation to situations in our town where people shoot up and have an overdose situation," Kerns said.
Jeffery Mace, 39, is a regional manager for Douglas Parking and an agent for American Airlines.
“I have always seen potential in Charleston,” Mace said. “I’m one of the people who want to try to see if we can do something with that."
Mace said he wants to update the city’s zoning code to make it more flexible and provide more transportation options, including a bike lane network and bike-sharing system. He also suggested introducing incentives for city residents to recycle, such as a pay-per-bag method of trash pick up.
“Just looking at little things like that as an example of trying to incentivize the behavior we want that we're not doing right now," Mace said.
To reverse population loss, Mace said, the city should invest in its urban corridors. Urbanism separates Charleston from other parts of the state, he said.
"Charleston can be that urban center," Mace said. "We've got downtown. We've got Kanawha City, we've got Five Corners and Central Avenue and the Bigley Avenue district -- there's plenty of business districts that we can make more multipurpose."