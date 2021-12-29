In an attempt to curb drunken driving fatalities and injuries this New Year’s Eve, the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority will offer free rides to residents.
Sean Hill, executive director of KRT, said the initiative is one of many the agency hopes to implement to increase public safety and give back to customers.
“This is the first time we’ve looked at this and, when we were brainstorming, we thought, ‘What is something extremely necessary on nights such as New Year’s Eve?’ For us, getting people home safely and to and from events is paramount,” Hill said. “We have fantastic drivers. If they can get people to and from their events, stop someone from maybe driving impaired, that could save a life.”
According to the National Safety Council, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities are, on average, 10% to 20% more likely on New Year’s Eve. Annually, West Virginia has higher rates of drunken driving — which is operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above 0.08% — than the rest of the nation, according to the 2018 state Behavioral Risk Factor Survey.
This year, the National Safety Council estimates that up to 427 people could die nationwide from crashes because of drunken driving between Thursday, Dec. 30, and Sunday, Jan. 2.
“There’s a lot of that risk every year when holidays — especially those involving alcohol — come around, and we hope this gives people a safer option,” Hill said. “We are thankful for those who use KRT services year round, and this is also a way for us to show our appreciation to loyal riders.”
The rides will be free on any KRT buses, Hill said. People interested in using the services may visit rideonkrt.com to plan a route and see what lines they should use to reach their destinations. According to the agency’s website, buses will run on a regular schedule for New Year’s Eve but will not run on New Year’s Day.
Those who use any transportation from KRT are required to practice social distancing and wear masks to board and ride the bus.
As this is the first year the free rides have been offered, Hill said he expects there to be a bit of a learning curve for passengers and drivers. Depending on how many people use the services, he said there’s a chance the free ride program could be expanded to other holidays through the year, especially if there is a public safety benefit.
“If this is going to help people, and they’re going to use it, well those are definitely things we will look at for the future,” Hill said. “Even if just one person gets on the bus, instead of driving themselves and causing an accident, something bad, that’s worth it.”