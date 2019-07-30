Last day to pick up free trash, recycling bags

Wednesday is the last day for Charleston residents to pick up free trash and recycling bags with a voucher.
Clear bags are available at three stores: Drug Emporium on Patrick Street and Kanawha City, and the Piggly Wiggly in Kanawha City.
The program was cut for austerity measures. The city spent $400,000 annually to provide free trash and recycling bags for residents. However, trash bags from the previous year went unused.
“If we’re going to be a city that spends that much money on the program, I want to see the data,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in March when she first announced the program would be cut. “Something is not working correctly when you have half of a tractor-trailer full of garbage bags from last year.”
The most recent study done about the program, completed in 2015, found the recycling program is costly and did not have a high participation rate.
About 19.5 percent of Charleston residents recycle, according to the study. That was below the national level at that time, which was 34.5 percent.
After Wednesday, residents must purchase clear bags if they wish to continue participating in the recycling program. Some city council members had voiced frustrations about this since not all local grocers carry clear bags.
As of now, the Environmental and Recycling committee is looking at options for the recycling program in the future. One option the city is exploring is reintroducing bins to the recycling program, in addition to the bags. A proposal was introduced to council in early July to re-implement the use of the bins.
Although the measure was introduced at council, it has yet to be discussed and voted on. If the proposal were to pass, it would allow people to use bins for all recycling materials except paper or cardboard.
Those materials would still need to be put in plastic bags to avoid getting wet; once paper and cardboard become wet, the materials can no longer be sold and properly recycled.