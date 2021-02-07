Kanawha County Commissioners said Thursday filing a lawsuit would be the last resort for getting rock and mud slide problems fixed at Blue Creek Road in Elkview, but it will happen if the parties involved don’t cooperate.
Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said during a meeting Thursday evening as the commission’s hired attorney works through determining fault in the case, the commission now expects some outside help.
“This is not going to go on until the end of the planet earth,” Carper said. “If we don’t get some movement other than boulders falling on people, we’re going to file suit.”
Commissioner Lance Wheeler and Deputy County Manager Andrew Gunnoe spoke with the commission’s attorney, Isaac Forman, Thursday morning. Wheeler said after the conversation it’s looking more likely the Division of Highways will assist the commission.
“Well the newest development is [the Division of] Highways is now cooperating, correct?” Carper asked commission staff. Gunnoe said last week it was not likely the state was going to fix the problem, but said after Thursday morning the state has shown interest in working with the commission.
Carper said the county has identified a gas company and a cell tower company that have used access roads on the property, and have filed a records request to the state seeking more information on the property from the Division of Highways.
Commissioner Ben Salango said a lawsuit would only come if the outside parties refuse to cooperate.
“Let’s be clear: this is a last resort. It’s not that we want to file a lawsuit, it’s something we’ll be forced to do,” Salango said.
The commission is also seeking information on a rock slide along Elk River Road on Jan. 31, Gunnoe said.
For the 600 residents near Blue Creek Road who this problem affects, a mudslide most recently blocked the road in May, forcing cleanup crews out to the location while residents remained trapped.
In April 2015, a large rock slide following heavy rains smashed a large hole in the road, once again blocking residents’ only way in and out.
One of the two rocks that blocked the road was about 18 feet tall, and the other was about 14 feet tall.
The combined weight of the boulders was about 450 tons.