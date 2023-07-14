Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The old gym floor is still visible upon entering the building’s second level. Below, a quaint tile pool once occupied space.

Charleston’s YWCA will no longer host recreation for young women. Or recreation of any kind. The venerable building, with its distinctive limestone columns out front, will eventually turn into Liberty Village, a senior citizen development.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you