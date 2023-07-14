The old gym floor is still visible upon entering the building’s second level. Below, a quaint tile pool once occupied space.
Charleston’s YWCA will no longer host recreation for young women. Or recreation of any kind. The venerable building, with its distinctive limestone columns out front, will eventually turn into Liberty Village, a senior citizen development.
“We hope to be done in the fall,” said Pison Management principal Bill Turner, a veteran Kanawha County housing developer. “We were lucky enough to put together a funding package.”
The Kanawha County Commission froze Pison’s property taxes for the next 10 years, he said. What the venture saves in taxes it can put back into the business, instead of paying the higher taxes such a massive improvement would bring.
Turner said his company has also received state historical tax credits and assistance from the West Virginia Housing Development Fund in putting together the renovation. Pison is also spending $9 million of its own money. Work began last summer.
“It’s been difficult,” Turner said. “Very difficult to renovate it. You find all kinds of gremlins.”
Turner said a schoolhouse stood where the parking lot eventually came to be. When the crew tore up the parking lot, they found more excavation to be done.
“We ran into the foundation underground,” he said. “There are a big pile of stones out there now [from the excavation.] We hope to use a few as decorations in landscaping.”
The building occupies a storied place in Charleston.
According to the YWCA website, five women from the nearby Baptist Temple founded the YWCA in 1912. They advocated for the care of mothers and infants and offered programs in physical fitness, education, sewing, dressmaking and the like.
By the 1920s, the sturdy edifice of concrete and steel took shape at 1114 Quarrier St. Early programs included a recreational sports league for girls and young women, and the first “Stay-at-Home Camp,” a forerunner of present childcare programs.
Between 1960 and 1989, the YWCA began slowly transitioning from recreation to social services. By the time the 1990s rolled around, the YWCA wanted out of the fitness/recreation arena altogether. In 1997, it contracted with local health club entrepreneur Bob White to operate the building.
That arrangement lasted until 2018, when White said the local employment situation and county population drop forced his hand. The YMCA attempted to make a go of it, but it found, as did White, that the numbers didn’t work.
“It’s an old building, it’s hard to maintain and we’re not generating enough money to keep it up,” White said at the time.
In stepped Turner and Pison, joining a chorus of development projects around town designed to turn old brick-and-mortar buildings into housing. It is creating 48 units, retrofitting it while keeping historical integrity.
On Thursday, as stifling humidity filled the building ahead of a vicious storm, Pison contractors worked to bend the stubborn structure to their will.
What is remodeling a 1920s building like?
“Honestly, it sucks,” worker Dale Dunlap said, attempting to bang his way through a slab of bricks and concrete to make room for new duct work. “You don’t get into old buildings and expect it to be easy.”
Turner said a new addition in back proved much, much easier to deal with than the old front part, but both sections are aligned to match up with the building’s four floors. The original roof -- yes, the roof -- is 18 inches of concrete, with additional material added over the years.
“It looked like they were trying to build a bomb shelter or something,” worker Zach Lilly said.
Turner said crews are saving as much of the hardwood as possible. The most visible makes up the main hall of the second floor. It’s the wood from the last basketball court installed, complete with black lines. Hardwood is starting to give way in some rooms, leading Pison to use leveling and solidifying compounds, atop of which laminate flooring will rest.
A few rooms have non-working fireplaces. Each will have central air and heat.
“They’re all unique in nature,” Turner said.
The fourth floor, the building’s old attic, contains a commons area with units on either side. Adding a sky loft-look are dormer windows one can see from the street.
Pison also developed the apartments above Capitol Street’s Lowenstein Building. It is also responsible for the posh Parkview Lofts, just beyond the outfield wall of GoMart Park.
Liberty Village’s rents will be based on the median Kanawha County family income.
Turner said he is happy the building will live on.
“My dad is 93 and my mom is going to be 97,” he said. “They went there as children. They remember dances there.”
