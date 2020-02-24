Library board approves paying $24 million for Charleston library expansion and renovation

As far back as the 1990s, there were plans for a new Charleston library.
It was to be part of the then-unfinished Clay Center, or it was to be built next to the Clay Center.
But, as Kanawha County Public Library board members said Monday, the ensuing years brought economic woes, including the Great Recession.
Public funding didn’t materialize, nor did sufficient private dollars. The county public school system won a lawsuit allowing it to not fund local libraries, and voters overwhelmingly rejected the library board’s subsequent attempt to restore funding.
Then, in 2014, voters approved funding the library system through property taxes. In 2015, the board’s former president said halving the project’s previous, roughly $40 million budget seemed reasonable.
In 2017, the board decided to expand and renovate its current location in a historical building on Capitol Street in downtown Charleston, instead of completely building anew.
And on Monday, the board approved paying St. Albans-based Paramount Builders Inc. about $24 million to do most of the construction and renovation work. The vote was a voice vote with no nays heard.
The expanded and renovated library is set to open in February 2022, the day after Valentine’s Day, according to a proposed timeline the board provided.
The $24 million cost is about $500,000 under the estimate, according to Charleston-based Silling Architecs, which has been leading the design on the project alongside HBM Architects of Cleveland.
There were two other bidders: Wolf Creek Contracting, which said it could do the work for $26 million, and MCS Construction, which said it could do it for $28 million.
“This has been a long time coming,” former board president Cheryl Crigger Morgan said. “This has probably been the most researched and discussed and debated library renovation in the history of all library renovations.”
Current board Vice President Ben Thomas quoted Winston Churchill’s speech after an early World War II victory for the British:
“This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
Stan Howell, marketing and development director for the library system, said the building is set to grow 20,000 square feet, to total 80,000. Interim Library System Director April Wallace noted changes like a meeting space holding up to 200 people, and a cafe.
Construction is scheduled to start in June of this year, but the plan includes moving the library into a temporary space that month so services are available during the roughly year-and-a-half of construction.
The library system plans to reveal the temporary space Tuesday morning.
Current President Monika Jaensson said the total project is now expected to cost $32 million, when factoring in costs like $1 million for the temporary space and $4 million for professionals and consultants like architects.
Jaensson said the library system has raised about $24 million in private money for the work, and the “public phase” of the fundraising, which goes beyond focusing on large donors, hasn’t yet launched.
She credited Morgan for “reinvigorating” the project after the “funding crisis.” Jaennson also thanked other board members, library staff and donors to the project, plus the library foundation and its president, Tom Heywood.
“Andrew Carnegie used the phrase ‘palaces for the people’ to describe the 2,800 or so grand libraries that he built across the world,” she said. “Thanks to the generosity of our community, this palace for the people, in Charleston, West Virginia, will be able to continue to provide the social infrastructure necessary for our community to thrive in this 21st Century.”