A portion of the future Learning, Innovation, Food & Technology Center planned for Charleston’s East End will provide space and support for West Virginia’s food producers to scale up their businesses.
The Charleston Food Manufacturing Hub will take up about 17,000 square feet of the Lift Center planned for the Kanawha Manufacturing plant on Dixie Street.
The facility will include a shared kitchen rental space with entrepreneurial services, cold storage, co-packing and docking space.
The idea for the Food Hub grew out of an entrepreneurship program run by Advantage Valley.
Cottage food producers are targeted by Fostering Advantages for Start-Ups and Entrepreneurial Resurgence in West Virginia.
West Virginia offers one of the best regulatory environments for cottage food producers, but when they’re looking to expand or scale up, they face regulations that frequently are cost-prohibitive, said Terrell Ellis, director of Fostering Advantages.
Businesses that produce what’s referred to as potentially hazardous food -- like eggs, meat and fermented products -- in a kitchen inspected by the state Department of Agriculture can only sell those products at farmers' markets, said agency spokesman Crescent Gallagher. Businesses seeking to sell in retail stores or out of state use a commercial kitchen inspected by a local health department, he said. Foods that are not potentially hazardous -- such as fruit pies, candies, confections and apple butter -- are deregulated in the state, he said.
Depending on the product, food manufacturing facilities are inspected by the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the federal Department of Agriculture, Gallagher said.
Operating a kitchen regulated by health agencies requires "too much of an investment” for some people, Ellis said. “It is an onerous investment for a person trying to scale up their business.”
That’s where the Food Hub will come in. Space in the kitchen can be rented by the hour.
According to a user demand study by Advantage Valley in March, the state’s existing commercial shared kitchens are either too far from Charleston to be useful to entrepreneurs or they’re too specialized or limited in what they offer businesses looking to scale up.
The state has more than 1,000 licensed commercial kitchens, the study found, and most are connected to schools, restaurants, churches or rural farm-based operations.
In the Food Hub, a third-party "co-packer" will help businesses scale up their recipes and aid in marketing and distribution and will manufacture food for the business, Ellis said.
An Advantage Valley coach at the facility will be available to provide planning, technical, marketing and accounting help to businesses there, she said.
The Food Hub also will be a place where farmers from across the state can aggregate and sell the small batches of food they grow.
Lisa Smith, owner of Mountain Juice Co., said she plans to use the Food Hub. Smith started her business in her home but now operates in the kitchen at Trinity Lutheran Church, on Charleston’s East End. There, she makes 20 to 30 gallons of juice each week. In exchange, she donates a portion of her quarterly revenue. The business is starting to outgrow the space, she said.
Smith said using the Food Hub will make it easier for her to plan, and it will provide space for her to store bottles and a juicer.
"And it's an affordable place and a pretty practical place to do this kind of work,” Smith said. “We don't have a huge overhead of brick and mortar. That's a big cost to small businesses that want to open up food and beverage. Brick and mortar just takes such a big part of that income and capital.”
Connie Martin, owner of We B Fryin Snacks, said a manufacturing hub would be a “game changer” for her business. The snacks she and her husband have been making in their home kitchen since 2020 are sold in more than a dozen retail locations in West Virginia. Martin said they want to sell statewide. But she and her husband make up the entire operation, she said.
“We're making them and bagging them and delivering them and selling them -- doing it all ourselves,” Martin said. “And so that really limits us to where we can place them.”
Gallagher said the state needs co-packers, which are large-scale manufacturing facilities that provide packaging, cooking and processing for larger-scale markets.
“We have plenty of community kitchens or commercial kitchens," Martin said, "but what we really need in this state is large-scale co-packers to help them scale up to the next level.”
The Lift Center project was awarded $13 million in federal money. It was among eight projects funded from a $62.8 million federal grant from the Build Back Better Regional Council awarded to the ACT Now Coalition, a Southern West Virginia network that aims to “develop North America’s premier climate resilience cluster in what used to be coal country,” according to a news release from the Charleston Area Alliance.
Partners in the ACT Now coalition include the cities of Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia and Marshall universities, the Nature Conservancy, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, Coalfield Development and the Alliance and Advantage Valley.
The grant was announced in September.
Producing a feasiblity plan was the first phase of the Food Hub project, Ellis said. The second phase entails developing the facility's management and operations plan, a process that might take a year.
Refresh Appalachia, a program through the Coalfield Development Corp., will manage the facility.
Construction of the Lift Center is still at least a year away. Nicole Christian, president and CEO of the Alliance, said the agency is in the process of purchasing the Kanawha Manufacturing building. The building’s purchase is not funded by the grant. Half of the 110,000-square-foot building will be demolished and the other half will be retrofitted, Christian said.