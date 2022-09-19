A job training center planned for the future Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology Center on Charleston’s East End hopes to train 100 workers per year during its first three years at the LIFT Center, and expand from there, a leader of the program said.
Coalfield Development, a nonprofit organization based in Wayne County, recruits trainees who face "significant barriers" to employment, CEO Brandon Dennison said.
The job training program will occupy about 10,000 square feet of the LIFT Center, which is planned for the Kanawha Manufacturing plant on Dixie Street in Charleston's East End.
The LIFT Center project will receive $13 million in federal funds from the Build Back Better Regional Council. It's one of eight projects to be funded with a $62.8 million federal grant from the Build Back Better Regional Council awarded to the ACT Now Coalition, a Southern West Virginia network that aims to "develop North America’s premier climate resilience cluster in what used to be coal country," according to a news release from the Charleston Area Alliance. The grant was announced earlier this month.
"We do job training in the construction trades, renewable energy trades, sustainable agriculture, and light manufacturing," Dennison said. "So we're going to be using that space to train the modern workforce in in climate resilient fields."
The program will use Coalfield Development’s 33-6-3 model for organizing the work week — 33 hours of paid work, six hours of higher education at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, and three hours of personal development to identify and overcome barriers to employment, Dennison said.
More than half of Coalfield Development’s trainees are in recovery from substance abuse programs, Dennison said. The program also recruits former coal miners, high school graduates who are not on a path to college, and people who are on public assistance but want to transfer to the workforce, he said.
“We're purposely training and employing people who face significant barriers that need extra support to get back into the workforce,” he said.
Coalfield Development already partners with the Keep Your Faith Corporation to offer on-the-job training on Charleston's West Side, but the new program will “dramatically expand” the organization’s presence in the Capital City, Dennison said.
Coalfield Development operates a job training program out of its West Edge Factory in Huntington.
“We opened this facility in Huntington, and it's truly been a transformational positive impact for the community where West Edge is,” he said. “...We do envision this project having a similar, catalytic impact in Charleston.”
Coalfield Development bought an abandoned building to house the West Edge program in 2014. It’s taken years to finish construction, but just having crews there helped improve the area, Dennison said.
“It went from being a major liability where people came to sell drugs and engage in prostitution and other nefarious behavior, and in one year's time, it became an asset again, where people want to work, people want to train,” Dennison said. “And it's really become one of the biggest new assets in all of Huntington since then. We have a similar vision for the LIFT Center.”
Besides the job training program, other tenants planned for the LIFT Center include the Marshall Green Battery Institute, Parthian Battery Solutions, Dickinson Renewables and Edelen Renewables companies, and the Charleston Food Manufacturing Hub.
Partners on the project include Charleston Area Alliance, Coalfield Development Corporation, the City of Charleston, the state Department of Economic Development, Marshall University’s School of Engineering & Computer Science, West Virginia International Yeager Airport, and Advantage Valley, according to a news release from the Alliance.
The rest of the plant’s 9-acre property will be available for future build-to-suit uses, according to a news release from the Alliance.
Officials say construction on the LIFT Center may start in about a year. Nicole Christian, president and CEO of the Charleston Area Alliance, said the agency has an agreement to purchase the Dixie Street plant from Kanawha Manufacturing Company.
“Once we execute that purchase, there's going to be planning and design and everything that will be involved, including demo of approximately 55,000 square feet of the existing 110,000-square-foot building,” Christian said.
The ACT Now coalition, led by Coalfield Development Corporation, includes the cities of Charleston and Huntington, Marshall and West Virginia universities, economic development organizations and private sector businesses, according to the news release.
"[ACT Now] is about building the climate technology, economic cluster in southern West Virginia, really leveraging some of the unique strengths that we have in southern West Virginia to be the climate resilience capital of the world," Dennison said.
Included in the grant are four construction projects in Huntington, Charleston, Logan, and Wayne County and four complementary programmatic projects that affect 21 counties in the state, Dennison said.
Dennison said the strength of the coalition is having the state's two largest cities and two largest universities coming together to work as a team.
"And for the unifying factor of that team to be climate resilience is nothing short of historic," Dennison said. "I mean, I've started to use that word 'historic' to describe what this means. And I don't think that's overly dramatic to do so.
"It's a historic collaboration to have these groups coming together, it's historic that coal communities are now transitioning to be climate tech communities, and it's just a historic amount of money," Dennison said. "It's just a larger investment than what we've typically seen in this kind of work in this part of the state."