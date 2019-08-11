Light the Night fundraiser coming Aug. 31 to Charleston

Charleston community members are invited to enjoy an evening of dancing, music and cocktails at this year’s annual Light the Night: Dance Against Domestic Violence fundraising event.
The semi-formal, charity fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Women’s Club of Charleston from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
“Light the Night is a great event because it offers something fun and fantastic for a low ticket price,” said Candice Maxwell, Light the Night spokesperson. “There will be dancing, great food, performances by talented dancers and affordable drinks.”
The community dance event will help raise money for the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a statewide non-profit organization that strives for advocacy within systems that respond to victims of domestic violence.
Services of the organization include collaborations, training, policy development and networking to examine and improve responses by systems to improve safety. Advocacy for individual survivors of domestic violence include education about options, safety planning and resource and referral services to create safer environments for individuals and families, according to a Light the Night news release.
Event attendees can participate in open-floor dance sessions featuring different types of dances in a rotation including salsa, merengue, tango, swing, bachata, hip hop and more, as well as performances by local dancers.
There will also be an open bar with specialty cocktails, beer and wine. Hors-d'oeuvres will be from 7-9 p.m.
“This event highlights the empowerment and freedom you can get from dancing [and] from expressing yourself,” Maxwell said.
Tickets for Light the Night are $15 prior to the event or $20 the day of, and can be purchased by visiting www.wvcadv.org.