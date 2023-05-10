Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Live on the Levee
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin (center) stands with members of '80s tribute band Hair Supply during an event announcing the return of Live on the Levee Wednesday morning at Haddad Riverfront Park. Hair Supply will kick off the free weekly summer concert series on May 26.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Live on the Levee, Charleston’s free summer concert series, will return Memorial Day weekend to Haddad Riverfront Park for its 20th year.

The series continues most Fridays through Aug. 18.

Organizers announced the lineup for the 2023 Live on the Levee summer concert series Wednesday, May 10, in Charleston.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

