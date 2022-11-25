Before even the sun rose Friday morning, Matthew and Annie Ellison were up with their seven children, waiting outside the Southridge Walmart Supercenter for the store's doors to open at 6 a.m.
With children ages 6 through 16, the Sissonville couple showed up to buy clothes and other things the growing youngsters need. You can’t always do that online.
“We're not the crazy sale shoppers,” Annie Ellison said. “If we see something that's something we were already going to get and it's on a better sale, then we get it. [We’re] casual Black Friday shoppers.”
Plus, getting up early to shop on Black Friday has been a tradition for the family for about 10 years, they said.
Across the country, the National Retail Federation estimated that 114.9 million people would shop on Black Friday. Of those, 67% said they expected to go to stores.
The organization expected a record 166.3 million people to shop during the entire Thanksgiving weekend. That's 8 million more than last year, and the highest since it started tracking the data in 2017.
“While there is much speculation about inflation’s impact on consumer behavior, our data tells us that this Thanksgiving holiday weekend will see robust store traffic with a record number of shoppers taking advantage of value pricing,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a news release. “We are optimistic that retail sales will remain strong in the weeks ahead, and retailers are ready to meet consumers, however they want to shop, with great products at prices they want to pay.”
At Walmart in the Southridge Centre in South Charleston, lines of people stretched outside both entrances shortly before 6 a.m.
Some local shoppers, including the Ellisons, reported a calmer, less-crowded experience than in some years past.
“This is probably the least [crowded] I’ve ever seen,” Matt Ellison said. “This is by far the least I’ve seen. I remember, just five or six years ago, you couldn't even park in the parking lot. Like, you were parking way over at Sam’s and walking all the way over. And that's really crazy — there was a lot of craziness that was going on with that. We usually waited until like 8 o’clock in the morning to come and get anything at that point.”
Cars were sparse in the parking lots of nearby Target and Best Buy stores at around 5:45 a.m. No shoppers waited in lines at either store.
For Annie Ellison, the change started when retailers started opening on the holiday, instead of the day after, and continued with the rise of online shopping.
“I think that took a lot of the excitement out of it,” she said of stores opening on Thanksgiving. “Because it wasn't just that day. They started making the sales earlier and earlier, and that changed it.”
Hunter Blankenship and his fiancée, Makayleah Kenneda, traveled to the Walmart from Wyoming County to purchase Christmas gifts for their baby daughter.
This was the first year they’d traveled to South Charleston for the shopping trip. They got to know the area’s shopping options after the girl was born at Charleston Area Medical Center and spent a month in the neonatal intensive care unit there, he said.
The two slept Thanksgiving night in their truck in the Marshall’s parking lot.
“We do it every year for Black Friday, no matter if we go to Beckley or what,” Blankenship said.
Sure, they could avoid the crowds if they shopped online, Kenneda said, but “that’s what I like about it.”
Jennifer Milam and her daughters, Gracie and Kaitlyn, traveled about 30 minutes from Boone County Friday morning to shop. Black Friday shopping has long been a tradition for Jennifer, and her daughters have joined her the past couple of years.
“It’s not crowded at all,” Milam said, pausing while loading items into the family vehicle. “It's kind of weird. Like, there's not a lot of people here at all to me. Because I used to go when they were littler, and it was like you couldn't move."
Milam added that the store also didn’t have many of the things it advertised. The TVs they purchased appeared to be sold out, but an associate found some in the back of the store, she said.
“He said they saw them online yesterday, I guess," Milam said. “A lot of stuff in the store went yesterday.”