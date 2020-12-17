The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association will have zero-fee adoptions this weekend to honor slain Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson, thanks to a donation from a local small business.
Meredith and Leslie Thomas of Best Electric, LLC donated $5,000 to the humane association this week in honor of Johnson, 28, who died Dec. 3 after being shot while responding to a parking complaint.
Starting Friday at noon, the humane association will hold a weekend adoption event where all fees will be covered by the Thomas’ donation, according to the city.
Meredith Thomas said by phone Thursday the couple knew of Johnson’s love for animals and connection to the humane association. He said they wanted to honor a fallen hero and first responder.
“Charleston Police put their life on the line every day … and we wanted to show our gratitude to her and others, so we wanted to donate in her name,” he said. “We just wanted to honor her. It’s very important for businesses and residents to show gratitude toward [first responders]. She gave her life for us.”
Meredith Thomas said the two often volunteer and donate to the humane association, and met and spoke with Johnson a few times before.
Police Chief Tyke Hunt thanked the Thomas’ in a statement Thursday, saying Johnson would have loved the gesture.
“Officer Johnson had a profound love for animals, and she would be thrilled that this partnership will allow more animals to become adopted and find their forever homes,” Hunt said. “We appreciate this donation from Best Electric, LLC and encourage folks to adopt new furry friends this weekend.”
The humane association is located at 1248 Greenbrier St., near Yeager Airport.
Johnson served as the city’s humane officer before being sworn into the police department in January 2019. Her mother Sheryl Johnson said it was her daughter’s dream job to one day serve as a K-9 officer.