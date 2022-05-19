Fix'Em Clinic Executive Director Rachel Burgess (center) helps sort items with the help of volunteers Anaka Kagen (left) and Beth Morrison (right) Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in St. Albans. The church is hosting a community yard sale Saturday to raise money for the nonprofit veterinary clinic.
First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans is hosting a community yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to benefit the Fix’Em Clinic.
The Fix’Em Clinic is an ASPCA-affiliated, 501(c)3 non-profit veterinary clinic located at 102 Dee Drive in Charleston. The sale will be located at the church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.
Executive director Rachel Burgess said the clinic’s mission is to bring down unnecessary euthanasia rates and combat community pet overpopulation. The clinic offers affordable spay and neuter and wellness services.
“The United States as a whole euthanizes millions of healthy adoptable animals each year,” Burgess said. “So to me personally, it's just very important to have people that are advocating for those who can’t advocate for themselves.”
According to Burgess, the clinic has fixed over 18,000 animals since February 2018.
In addition to spaying and neutering, Burgess said the clinic also offers vaccines, bloodwork, heartworm testing, feline AIDS testing, microchips and more.
Burgess said she is passionate about this work because her heart lies with the voiceless.
“Especially here in West Virginia, we don't have a lot of resources for our companion animals,” she said.
The clinic is the second accredited Humane Alliance clinic in West Virginia, and the only one in the Charleston area, according to its website.
Burgess explained all funds raised through the yard sale and other donations go toward the clinic’s overhead costs and keeping their services affordable.
“Because we do rely on donations, the more money that we raise basically allows us to keep our costs low,” Burgess said.
In support of the yard sale, community members have donated furniture, power tools, jewelry, bicycles, artwork, pet items and more. For more information about the Fix’Em Clinic, visit https://www.fixemclinic.org/.