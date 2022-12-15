Jenna Meadows, 15, has undergone three open-heart surgeries -- the first when she was just six months old. This weekend, Jenna will be on stage with the Arts in Action Dance Academy performing in the troupe's production of "Christmas in Who-Ville, the Ballet."
Isabel Al Zoubi as the Grinch in last year's debut production of "Christmas in Who-Ville."
Courtesy photo
Kelsey Sherman as Mrs. Who, Skyler Samworth as Cindy Lou Who, and Claire Pifer as Mr. Who in the 2021 production of "Christmas in Who-Ville."
Courtesy photo
Pierce Samworth as Max, Isabel Al-Zoubi as The Grinch, and Skyler Samworth as Cindy Lou Who in last year's production.
Courtesy photo
Henry Berry is part of the 55-member Arts in Action cast performing "Christmas in Who-ville, the Ballet" this weekend. Henry, 14, was born with a congenital brain malformation.
Courtesy photo
Jenna Meadows, 15, has undergone three open-heart surgeries -- the first when she was just six months old. This weekend, Jenna will be on stage with the Arts in Action Dance Academy performing in the troupe's production of "Christmas in Who-Ville, the Ballet."
Among the 55 cast members in this weekend's “Christmas in Who-Ville, the Ballet” are two performers defying enormous odds to just be on the stage, let alone dance.
And yet, dance they will, with the Arts in Action Dance Academy in its second annual rendition of the original ballet described as a part Nutcracker, part Grinch.
“Doctors had said he would never walk, he would never talk and his life expectancy was not long,” said Judy Paul, whose 14-year-old son, Henry, was born with a congenital brain malformation.
Henry not only dances through much of the second act, but has a solo.
Jenna Meadows, 15, has been wanting to dance since she was a young girl.
But the same medical issues that have required three open-heart surgeries -- the first when she was just 6 months old -- also made it hard for her to breathe or eat.
“We didn't know if she would even make it to her first birthday. We didn't think she'd make it to her fifth birthday. We didn't think she'd ever make it to do anything,” said her mother, Jenny Meadows.
Dancing was out of the question, her parents thought, even though Jenna begged to do just that as a young girl.
“We would just say, 'Well, honey, honestly, I just don't think that you can.' It was hard to explain to her, 'You can't keep up,'” Jenny Meadows said.
As Jenna got older -- and stronger -- doctors said contact sports were out, but she could dance if her body was strong enough to handle the 6-pound oxygen pack strapped to her back at all times.
Even then, her parents feared most dance companies would balk at the necessary accommodations.
“I really wanted to dance, so I was searching for a place that was open to dancers with disabilities,” Jenna said.
As it turned out, the 25-year-old nonprofit Arts in Action, based in Hurricane, has a wide variety of classes including a superstars program that offers dance, art and music to children and adults with special needs.
The annual “Christmas in Who-Ville” ballet -- written, choreographed and designed by artistic director Cookie Samworth -- includes a couple of professional dancers, as well as able-bodied performers and those with disabilities.
“Her vision was to open auditions to anyone in the area who wanted to participate, because some small dance schools are unable to afford to put on a Christmas ballet,” said Joni Cantrell, the AIA founding director. “We wanted to open it to everyone, and part of that was opening it to people with disabilities.”
Jenna and Henry, she said, have lengthy and specific roles -- not just parts where they can blend in with a large group.
“I cannot tell you how excited they are, what this means to them,” Cantrell said.
As for the performance, she said, their contributions “add a sense of joy that I believe would be missing.”
“As a parent, you want your child to be able to do everything,” Jenny Meadows said. “To be able to watch her on the stage and dance and jump around and be able to be with her friends, she proved to me that anything's possible. She's our miracle.”
“Christmas in Who-Ville, The Ballet” will be presented at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center's Little Theater at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. A portion of ticket sale proceeds benefit the Children's Home Society of West Virginia and the United Way of Central West Virginia. For more information, email info@artsinactionwv.org, visit artsinactionwv.org or call 304-419-4446.
Maria Young is the features editor. She can be reached at 304-348-5115 or maria.young@hdmediallc.com. Follow @mariapyoung on Twitter.