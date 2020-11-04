Scott Elliot won the Dunbar Mayoral race Tuesday night, according to election results from the Kanawha County Clerk.
Elliot, running as a Democrat, earned 1,933 votes, cruising past his opponents Republican Greg Hudson, who gathered 1,161 votes and Independent Roger L. Wolfe who finished with 151 votes.
Elliot will be taking over for incumbent Mayor Bill Cunnigham, who chose not to seek reelection.
In the Dunbar City Clerk race, incumbent Connie Fulknier won reelection against Ward 3 councilwoman Connie Thompson, earning 1,818 votes to Thompson’s 1,365 votes.
In the Ward 1 race for Dunbar City Council, incumbents Steve Arnott and Mike Scipio won reelection Tuesday. Scipio finished with 430 votes, Arnott earned 390 votes and challenger Anthony Krise finished with 321 votes.
In the Ward 2 race, incumbent Doug Fleshman secured reelection, earning 509 votes. Robert (Bob) Yeager will fill outgoing Councilor Greg Hudson’s seat, as he finished second in the ward with 488 votes. Michael Buckalew, 307 votes, and Katherine McCormick, 295 votes, will not be elected to council.
In the Ward 3 race, incumbent Greg Wolfe won reelection with 358 votes. Sharon Kay Haynes was also elected to council Tuesday, finishing with 317 votes.
In the Ward 4 race, incumbents Linda Boggess and James Hughes won reelection with 409 votes and 361 votes, respectively. Jeremy Keith Boggess lost the council seat by just two votes, finishing with 359 total. Kylan Wilson gathered 339 votes.
Buffalo Mayor Conrad Cain secured a second term on Tuesday, defeating former mayor Dave Melton by more than 100 votes.
Cain earned 278 votes to Melton’s 159, according to election results from the West Virginia Secretary of State. Brett Walker finished third in the race, gathering 87 votes.
All five incumbents on the Buffalo Town Council were reelected Tuesday night. Barbara Johns Reed, Leah Martin Higginbotham, Doug Pierson, Chad Thaxton and Terry G. Parsons will all serve another term on council.
Twelve residents ran for Buffalo Town Council, and the vote totals are as follows:
- Thaxton: 270
- Reed: 235
- Higginbotham: 211
- Pierson: 210
- Parsons: 207
- Shane Jividen: 199
- Charlie Cain: 168
- Roger L. Jividen: 158
- Billy Grady: 152
- Jill Dunlap: 136
- Dave McCarty: 91
- Christina Jumper: 90
Brian Ellis ran unopposed in the race for Putnam County Commission, winning the election with 23,669 votes. Ellis defeated incumbent Commissioner Steve Andes in the June primary election.
Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleton will become the next Putnam County Sheriff, as he ran unopposed for the position on Tuesday. He earned 23,941 votes. Eggleton defeated Putnam Sheriff's Deputy Will Jordan in the June primary election.