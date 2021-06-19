An old idea is new again, reviving the worn quip about Charleston’s Town Center Mall being underwater, but the swimmers could land across the river.
Charleston property broker Howard Swint urged the City Council earlier this month to set aside $3.78 million in federal rescue money to build a world-class aquatic center inside the former Macy’s Department Store building at the mall.
“It’s big money. From an economic development perspective, this is low-hanging fruit,” Swint said. “I would argue to you that is the greatest investment that you can make with just 10% of the American Rescue Plan monies of any of the projects you’re considering.”
Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Swint’s plan is a longshot. The problem is not building the center but paying to operate it, she said.
Further, she said, based on city officials’ interpretation of federal Treasury Department spending guidelines for American Rescue Plan money, an aquatic center likely would not qualify.
Swint disagrees with that assessment.
John Mulherin, vice president of government relations at Hull Property Group — the Augusta, Georgia-based firm that just purchased the Town Center mall, said the new owners will not rule out any business that benefits Charleston and brings in more people.
“Anything that’s going to be successful, and it’s good for the community, it’s good for the area, it’s good for the mall, we’re going to support,” Mulherin said. “Whether that be a natatorium, whether that be a hotel, whether it be a restaurant. Whatever it may be, we just want to be a good neighbor.”
The aquatic facility was the fifth-most popular answer among locals asked for input on how the city should spend its allotment of nearly $40 million in American Rescue Plan money. It was the most popular single project listed. Parks and recreation, housing, infrastructure and business were named above an aquatic center.
“We agree with the idea, and studies have been done in the community and the region to show there certainly is a need,” Goodwin said. “No one would love to see a natatorium in the city or in the region more than me.”
Swint cited a project in Richmond, Virginia, where 50-meter competition, 25-meter warmup and physical therapy pools are being constructed in a former Macy’s store at the Regency Mall. An economic analysis of Virginia’s Christiansburg Aquatic Center show the potential economic boom such a facility could create, Swint said. Conservative estimates of total business sales top more than $3 million in the first year, rising to $10.5 million in the fifth year.
The Charleston Urban Renewal Authority owns the Macy’s building, meaning the city could lease the space for pennies. Any other location could sink under operation costs.
Swint’s efforts in Charleston piggyback off the legwork of South Charleston residents who, for nearly six years, have tried to bring a world-class facility to the Kanawha Valley. In 2015, as locals debated the best future use of the nine-hole Shawnee Park Golf Course, the idea of an aquatic facility was first floated, said David Mitchell of Charleston, who took part in those early discussions.
Mitchell said he took on a liaison role between local swim parents and the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Board chairman, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allen Tackett, whom Mitchell, a retired chemical engineer, served under while in the National Guard. As swim teams found themselves with diminishing options for practice locations, Mitchell said, parents saw an opportunity at Shawnee.
Instead, the county built a sports complex there.
The idea has been on the back burner since, but recent developments in South Charleston have again opened the door. The city is planning to construct a new recreation center. A pool is in the project plans, but officials are weighing how far to go.
Longtime swim coach Greg Olson, of South Charleston, said the evaporation of pools countywide in the past decade have him convinced a world-class facility is the way to go.
Hired by Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston, as swim coach in 1973, Olson stayed on until the program was cut in 2002. He said some of his most impactful work was done through community swim programs for youth and adults.
“I started a learn-to-swim program in the late 1970s, and we ran it for almost 40 years before the team moved up to the YMCA,’’ Olson said. “We probably had 1,000 to 1,500 people come through it a year to teach them how to swim.”
Jeff Breese of South Charleston, who also is pushing an aquatic center, said that after the University of Charleston’s pool closed about three years ago, he realized the sport was on borrowed time in the Kanawha Valley. For children and students competing today, practice and meet locations are extremely limited.
“The problem is, around Charleston, is that there’s only two really usable indoor pools — one at the Charleston YMCA and one at the Teays Valley YMCA,” Breese said.
With teams limited to one or two lanes in short sequences, the sport has no room to grow in popularity, he said.
“It’s kind of really killing the sport of swimming around Charleston, which has a long, long history,” Breese said.
To bring top-tier youth or collegiate events, a 50-meter competition pool, along with a 25-yard or 25-meter warmup pool and diving area, are needed, according to Swint. Pools for exercise, therapy and rehabilitation also would be needed, he said.
South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens said, if a large facility were built there, the health and wellness of residents would be the top priority. It’s the community center that needs to be replaced, he said, so the project must be community-driven. He said a 50-meter competition pool would be an add-on to a new community center.
“If this pool was built here, and it may very well be, it will just be another addition to this facility,” Mullens said. “I don’t want people to think all we’re doing is building an aquatic center, because that’s not the case.”
Mullens said a new facility could house sporting events beyond swimming.
“Our vision is to have two separate facilities on one campus, which would be the health and wellness side,” he said, “and then approximately a 4,000-seat coliseum to house sporting events and other activities, as well.”
Separating the facilities, he said, would ensure people using the wellness site aren’t affected by noise from crowds at athletic contests.
“Again, we’re real, real early in the planning stages, but in a perfect-world scenario, that’s what we’re looking to try to do,” Mullens said.
The project pitch in Charleston remains about economic development and youth sports tourism.
Swint appeared May 20 before Kanawha County commissioners to tout his plan. Commission President Kent Carper noted how many times the county had waded into the pool business, propping up dying pools, including the University of Charleston’s.
Swint’s proposal calls for the county to also spend 10% of its rescue plan money — $3.45 million — on the project. In addition, he said, officials could seek state and county school tax money and funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission and corporate and other private donors, he said.
The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown, which some have compared to the proposal in Charleston, was heavily funded through private charities and the board of education. Supporters of the facility say Charleston can attract NCAA Division II and Division III swimming and diving championships. Morgantown hosted the Big 12 Swim and Dive Championships early last year. West Virginia University is a member of the Big 12 Conference.
Breese said if it wasn’t high school teams or the local club team filling the University of Charleston pool each day, there were scuba diving lessons; fire department, U.S. Army Reserve and athletic training; therapy; and more.
“That pool at UC was pretty much in use from about seven o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night, every day,” he said. “There was somebody in there doing something.”
The local YMCA’s are just not enough, Breese said. They don’t stay in business by letting people in for free.
“The Y’s are there for the Y’s members,” he said. “We need something that is for the community.”