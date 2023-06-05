Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling has been appointed to handle the investigation into an incident involving Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.
A order appointing Wandling was filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.
According to the order, Wandling will not receive a fee or compensation for serving as special prosecutor, but shall be entitled to necessary travel, meal and lodging expenses, to be paid by the Kanawha County Commission.
The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requested to be disqualified from the investigation, according to the order prepared by Kanawha Prosecutor Charles Miller.
The order requested that Phillip Morrison, executive director of the West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute, appoint a special prosecutor.
Carper is the subject of a police investigation for what his daughter called “an allegation of inappropriate conduct” at Daniel Boone Park on May 15. In a statement on May 19, Virginia Carper said the allegation concerned Kent Carper while he was in a parked vehicle at or near the park that afternoon. The family said Carper was diagnosed to have had a heart attack and a stroke and underwent quadruple bypass surgery. The family’s statement pointed to Carper’s illness and “apparent confusion” regarding the alleged park incident.
Carper was released from the hospital Saturday, according to a statement from a family spokesman.
