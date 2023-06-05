Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling has been appointed to handle the investigation into an incident involving Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

A order appointing Wandling was filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

