A physician who delivered more than 10,000 babies in his decades-long career in Charleston died earlier this week.
Dr. George Grubb died Dec. 26 at age 104. Grubb was known to patients and co-workers as the “singing doctor” for the way he sang while delivering babies.
Grubb was born in 1918, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He graduated in 1936 from Charleston High School, where he was a star athlete in football and track and field. After serving as an Army captain in World War II, Grubb opened his medical practice on Quarrier Street in 1947.
According to a Gazette-Mail story in 2018, when Grubb turned 100, among the thousands of babies he delivered were several community icons, including former Charleston mayor Danny Jones, retired Kanawha circuit judge Tod Kaufman and car dealer Joe Holland.
Grubb served as president of the Kanawha Valley Medical Society, clinical associate professor in the OB/GYN Division of Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU-Charleston, and was chief of staff at Charleston Memorial Hospital. He retired from obstetrics in the early 1990s and from medicine altogether in the late 1990s.
He also taught adult Sunday School and served as an elder at First Christian Church and was active in many civic and professional organizations — including the Anvil Club, according to his obituary.
Grubb’s son, Charleston attorney David Grubb, said he will remember him as a great role model.
“He taught all of us to work hard — that was the ethic of that generation,” Grubb said. “That generation that served in World War II, he was part of that. They did the right thing. They worked hard; they raised their families. I think that’s the example that he set for us. He was just a good father and a good man.”
A private celebration of Grubb’s life will be held later, according to his obituary.