A physician who delivered more than 10,000 babies in his decades-long career in Charleston died earlier this week.

Dr. George Grubb died Dec. 26 at age 104. Grubb was known to patients and co-workers as the “singing doctor” for the way he sang while delivering babies.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

