Longtime Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman is resigning at the end of the month, he said in a statement Monday.
Kaufman, who has served for more than 32 years on the bench, notified Gov. Jim Justice in a letter Monday of his intention to resign effective March 31 at midnight. Kaufman wrote in an attached letter that he had hoped to retire before the Nov. 3 election but had held off because of pending casework.
Kaufman was first elected to the bench in 1988, after six years serving in the state Senate. He was reelected to the bench in 1992, 2000, 2008 and 2016, and has served as chief judge for the court on four occasions.
“I announce my resignation today 33 years to the date that I began my race for judge the first time, following sine die [adjournment] of the regular legislative session in 1988,” Kaufman wrote. “I had intended on retiring before the last election, however the case load never abated, the pace never slowed, and, like so many things, time simply moved on.”
Kaufman, 68, wrote that the election and the COVID-19 pandemic have made clear to him “that it’s time to recognize the future of the next generation of lawyers stepping in as leaders in the bar, who could be able judges.”
He also referenced the deaths of three colleagues in the past two years, who likewise served for decades on the Kanawha bench.
Judge James Stucky died March 24, 2019, after retiring just 11 months earlier over worsening health conditions. Judge Paul Zakaib Jr. died Nov. 26, 2019, five years after he retired.
On Dec. 28, 2020, Kaufman’s friend and longtime judge, Charles King, 73, died while still serving on the Kanawha Circuit Court.
Kaufman wrote that the judicial landscape has changed drastically since he first donned the black robe. While technology in the courts has improved some areas of public access — especially during the pandemic, where technology has played a crucial role in public health response — it has weakened “the important interpersonal communication, face-to-face, [which is] so fundamental to protect the humanism in our court process.”
“In some respects, the fixation on technology has turned more criminal cases to being handled like transactions, such as in criminal cases and child abuse cases, especially, rather than relationships between the parties, lawyers and the court,” he wrote. “In law, as in court, there is not one standardized size that fits all.”
Kaufman said he never took his position as a state trial judge lightly, noting the power and prestige that comes with serving in the position — let alone serving for more than three decades.
“I leave my docket in strong shape,” Kaufman wrote. “My present staff is exceptional and will continue to be so. I will always be grateful for the support the hardworking employees who have worked in the court have given me.”
For a judicial retirement, the governor will appoint a replacement to finish the rest of Kaufman’s term, which expires in 2024. Justice, on Wednesday, appointed Maryclaire Akers, of the Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, to serve the rest of King’s term.
“To the people of Kanawha County and the citizens of our state,” Kaufman wrote, “you have entrusted and honored me to decide cases so important to you. I will always be indebted for these years that I have had to give back to the community, and have done my best with energy and commitment to do the job.”