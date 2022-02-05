Henry C. “Hoppy” Shores, an “iconic public servant” who spent more than 40 years as a Kanawha County commissioner, died Friday evening. He was 92.
Shores was the longest-serving commissioner in county history, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Commission late Friday evening.
"While we certainly mourn his loss, we must take this time to celebrate his remarkable life," the release said. "Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his wife Bronson, his four children -- Henry Shores, Jr., Sherry Akers, Scott Shores, and Lynn Maddox, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who he cherished dearly."
Born in Dunbar during the Great Depression, Shores moved with his sister to the West Side of Charleston after his parents died when he was young.
Shores was a star athlete at Stonewall Jackson High School. During his sophomore year in 1947, he was a running back on the school’s state champion football team.
As a senior, Shores won the Kennedy Award, which is presented to the state’s top high school football player. That same year, Shores won a state championship in track and field.
Shores graduated from West Virginia University with a business degree before enlisting in the United States Army. He retired from the Army with the rank of major. He was an insurance salesman by trade.
Shores was first elected to the Kanawha County Commission in 1966. He served until 1972, and again from 1978 to 1984.
In 1986, Shores was elected to the House of Delegates and served until 1990 when he again ran for Kanawha County Commission. He was elected in 1991 and served until retiring on Dec. 31, 2020.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper, who grew up on the West Side, said "everyone knew of Hoppy Shores." The two knew each other professionally beginning in the early 1980s, when Carper was an assistant prosecutor and Shores a commissioner.
Carper said Shores is the reason he's on the county commission. Shores appointed Carper to the post in 1996, and Carper has won reelection to the office every term since.
Carper said Shores was a comfort to him when he lost his parents.
“Hoppy Shores really, really loved the county, loved the county commission, and more importantly than anything else, he really, truly loved kids,” Carper said. “I mean, it [would bring tears] to his eyes, when he’d hear about a kid that couldn't go to a game because he didn't have money, couldn't have a pair of tennis shoes.
“Hoppy grew up dirt poor, and he never forgot where he came from. He's very successful in business, the most elected and reelected county commissioner in modern history, if not history, but he's always humble.”
Kanawha County Circuit Clerk Cathy Gatson remembered Shores as an “iconic public servant and a steadfast proponent of the county."
“[He was] a tremendous friend of county employees [who was always in] support of increased benefits, increased wages and for acknowledging the service of our county employees,” Gatson said. “A consummate public servant [who was] warm, friendly, kind. [He had] a winning way and a smile to go with it."
One of Shores' earliest accomplishments was creating a program to provide county employees free mammograms, the county said in its news release.
"There is not an employee in the Courthouse who worked for Commissioner Shores who would deny that 'Hoppy' took care of them and always looked out for their needs," the news release said. "He saw them as family and treated them as such."
Commissioner Ben Salango, who served with Shores from Salango’s appointment to the commission in 2017 until Shores’ retirement, said Shores always had a smile on his face.
"Every time we would show up for a meeting, Hoppy would say, 'We have the best jobs in the world,'" Salango said. “He loved serving the people of Kanawha County."
“He did so much over his time with the county that it would be impossible to summarize in an article,” he said. “From water projects to pushing the Shawnee Sports Complex, developing the board at Yeager Airport and serving on our Parks Commission for decades, he truly loved his county.”
In his last years on the commission, Shores supported the development of the former Shawnee Golf Course into the Shawnee Sports Complex. Salango and Carper said Shores took heat from his friends who golfed at the former course.
“He supported the building of Shawnee, even though a lot of the people he knew really well were totally 100% adamant against it,” Carper said. “That tells you a lot about him. I saw him do the same thing with water projects.”
Salango recalled a public hearing about the proposed complex during which a young girl spoke about what soccer meant to her. A group of men started heckling her, Salango said.
"It's the only time I've seen Hoppy Shores angry,” Salango said. “He looked over at Kent and me and he said, ‘Let's just do it.’ And that's how we got the votes to build the Shawnee Sports Complex.”
The Kanawha Commission Courtroom is named after Shores, as is a one-mile walking path at Shawnee Sports Complex.
Salango said it was Shores’ love for Bronson, his wife of 68 years, and the rest of his family that stood out most.
“On his final meeting on Dec. 17, 2020, when he retired, I sat there on the bench and watched Bronson come up, and he and she and Hoppy hugged and kissed,” Salango said. “I thought to myself, 'What an absolutely perfect couple.’”
A member of the Yeager Airport board, Shores fought efforts to close the airport, Carper said.
When the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) committee planned to reassign the 130th Airlift Wing of the West Virginia Air National Guard at Yeager Airport, Shores worked with then-Adjutant General Allen Tackett to save the base and the airport, the news release said.
“He was a fierce defender of Yeager Airport," Carper said. "The first time they tried to shut Yeager down, at that time it was called Kanawha Airport, was when they were going to build Midway [airport]. And at that time, way before I was on the commission, it was Commissioner Shores that fought that and saved the airport.”
Shores also supported many county water projects, helping bring potable water to more than 95% of the county, the release said.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom attended high school with Shores’ children, and served on the commission alongside Shores beginning in the 1980s. Bloom said Shores' love for children carried over into his work as a commissioner.
“He was passionate about anything that was for the kids, whether it was Coonskin [Park] or ball fields, or helping to get equipment for the little leagues, and all that kind of stuff, and the playgrounds at the schools.” Bloom said. “I mean, that was the stuff he really, really cared about.”
County manager Jennifer Herrald recalled Shores as a caring man who took care of employees. Herrald said she’ll treasure the signed business cards from his insurance agency that Shores used to hand out as keepsakes.
“It was an honor working for him for 20 years,” Herrald said. “He was a caring man. He always took care of the employees. He put a smile on our faces every day.”
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston. A celebration of his life will take place after the funeral at the Clay Center from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coonskin Park Foundation Inc. Bollinger Funeral Home, in Charleston, is handling the arrangements.