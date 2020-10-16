As fall weather comes to the Capital City, loose leaf collection is set to begin Oct. 26. Citizens are encouraged to collect their leaves, bag them and leave them with curbside refuse on their normal trash collection day. There is no limit to the amount of bags that will be collected during normal pickup. Tree limbs, yard waste and flowerpots should not be mixed with the loose leaves.
Loose leaves must be raked to the edge of the street to be picked up. Leaves raked into alleyways will not be collected.
Weather conditions permitting, loose leaf collection will generally take place on the following days:
Monday and Tuesday – Kanawha City
Wednesday and Thursday – South Hills
Friday – West Side, North Charleston and East End
For assistance and questions, please call the Street Department at 304-348-6850.