A year ago, those who drove by the six acres on Corridor G might have been intrigued by all the land clearing.
It’s a prominent corner, elevated above the roadway and a busy intersection. The Charleston Municipal Planning Commission once vetoed a retail development there, fearing the traffic problems it might cause.
In October, however, the commission approved the rezoning application submitted by husband-and-wife team Will and Christy Robinson to build both a physicians’ practice and apartments. The commission heard testimony in September.
No building permits have been filed for the property at 280 Oakwood Ave., according to Bill Smith of the Charleston Building Commission. The Robinsons declined to comment for this story.
The Charleston City Council voted 16-10 last fall to approve the planning commission rezoning. Planning Director Dan Vriendt said Wednesday the front half of the land is now zoned R-O or residential office, while the back half is R-6, or medium density residential. That provides for four apartments per lot, Vriendt said, though lot sizes aren’t specified.
“They’ll have to figure out a way to subdivide it,” Vriendt said.
Four residents of the area spoke against the rezoning last fall, citing traffic concerns.
Robert Caldwell, a South Hills resident, said at one time he wanted to put a nursery on the property but decided against it “because people could not get in and out,” according to official minutes of the meeting.
Caldwell said Corridor G traffic still backs up, despite the state Department of Highways implementing a series of U-turns. In addition, Caldwell said, solo medical practices are a thing of the past.
“If someone is going to practice medicine, they are going to need associates with different specialties that dovetail with a pediatric practice and that requires additional building, which results in additional traffic,” Caldwell said.
Architect Aric Margolis represented the Robinsons before the commission.
“You have to remember that that R-O has a pretty limited scope of what can go there,” Margolis said. “It is mainly meant for residential or office and it is small office space i.e., medical clinics, dental clinics, barber shops ... It would be apartments, but apartments tend to filter out through the day.”
The Robinsons presented a traffic study done by a Columbus, Ohio firm, Carpenter Marty Transportation. Based on national data, company spokesman Drew Larent estimated a similar dentist office generates about 14 cars in the morning and 13 cars in the evening.
Larent called that amount a “drop in the bucket.” As for “queing times” — how long cars wait to turn — he estimated that turning onto Oakwood would generate an average car line of 140 feet in the morning and 150 feet in the evening. The latter figure equates to 50 yards, or half a football field.
“Basically, in the analysis it shows, more often than not, two to three minutes in the morning and two to three minutes in the evening, the drive [to the office] will be blocked by ques,” Larent said.
Councilman Emmett Pepper and others spoke in favor of rezoning. Pepper and the Robinsons’ next-door neighbor both say the land has been an eyesore for years.
Local resident Gene Warner said Oakwood Road is “two different roads depending on what time of the day. When all the children are in school it is a breeze. However, when schools are being let out, it is a different story.”
The Robinsons pointed out Oakwood Road and the surrounding area is hardly a low-impact region. Dunkin,’ formerly Dunkin Donuts, a One Stop gas station, a Kroger gas station, Fruth Pharmacy and a set of new storage units are all nearby.
Christy Robinson is a member and organizer of Capital City Pediatrics, according to Secretary of State business licensing records. Capital City paid $750,000 for the land in March 2022, Kanawha County property records show.
It purchased it from CWB Oakwood LLC. Will Robinson, Christy Robinson’s husband, is a CWB Oakwood member and organizer, according to West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office records.
The land looks ripe for development, with lots of bare dirt and felled trees. A sign at the front says, “Financing Provided by Poca Valley Bank.”
Vriendt said the Department of Highways would have some say in where the proposed entrance — away from Corridor G as much as possible — would be.
The planning staff approved the project based on three factors: the rezoning is consistent with the future land-use map, which places the property at the transition from “suburban neighborhood” to “convenience commercial” and meets demand for more non-residential development; the R-O designation minimizes more commercial development; and the minimal traffic impact documented in the supplemental traffic study report.
