A $3.5 million low-barrier transitional homeless shelter is one of 34 projects Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says she wants to see the city fund with its federal coronavirus relief funds.
The proposal by the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal is the largest of 34 projects, totaling about $15 million, the mayor is recommending the city fund with its allotment of American Rescue Plan money.
Goodwin presented her funding recommendations at a meeting Wednesday of the city’s American Rescue Act Advisory Committee. Goodwin said a low-barrier shelter would fill a big gap in the services needed in the city.
"When people say to me we see more folks who are homeless in the city of Charleston, you see a lot more folks because a lot of folks have shut their doors, quite frankly," Goodwin said. "There are fewer places now to use the restroom, to get a shower, to do your laundry."
"The [Religious Coalition for Community Renewal] addresses that," Goodwin said. "They had two different applications, and they addressed a lot of that. If you saw from our earlier ARP presentations where we talked about the holes in our community we have right now -- it's a low-barrier shelter.
Goodwin said she believes in the Housing First model, an approach that prioritizes housing for unsheltered people without requirements they first address other issues, such as substance abuse treatment or getting a job.
“This administration believes in a Housing First model,” Goodwin said after the meeting. “That the first way to get you help is to get you inside, to get you warm, to get a roof over your head for the night so you can get something to eat. You can wash your clothes, you can shampoo your hair, and that opens a conversation.
“But if there are so many barriers for you to get through that door, that's never going to happen."
Generally, low-barrier shelters do not require their clients to have a criminal background check, credit or income verification, program participation, sobriety or identification to be sheltered.
The project would include establishing the shelter and staffing it for four years.
Kevin Jones, executive director of the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, said Thursday the project would involve establishing a noncongregant shelter where people can stay for up to six months while they transition to permanent housing -- or longer until permanent housing is secured.
“What we want to do is target individuals who do not seek traditional shelter,” Jones said. “So, these would be individuals that have some type of barriers that do not allow them to get to traditional shelter.
“Maybe they have a pet, a spouse, there's something behind that,” Jones said. “So that's the whole purpose, just to really target folks that have a hard time getting in traditional shelter.”
The shelter would prohibit drugs and alcohol on the premises, but it wouldn’t bar people based on sobriety, he said.
“Just like now at the warming stations, if someone comes in and they've been drinking beer, they can stay,” Jones said. “So, they're not going to be kicked out.”
The shelter would be in small rectangular housing units made of fiberglass and aluminum, and constructed by a Washington state-based company called Pallet.
Jones said the shelters are resistant to bedbugs and mildew, and come equipped with electrical hookups.
"They offer privacy, security, dignity,” Jones said. “They can leave their personal items. They can engage in services, participate in employment opportunities, engage in a treatment program.”
A location has yet to be determined, but Jones said the ideal location is a parking lot.
Jones said the project would include 25 of the housing units, four hygienic units with showers, washer and dryer units, and community space. There also would be an administrative office with supportive services, such as mental health and substance abuse treatment, and employment services.
The Charleston City Council has yet to vote on which projects to fund. If the coalition’s project is funded, the organization expects to be able to offer services to 50 people per year, Jones said.