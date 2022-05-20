Ironworkers prepare to secure the main span of the new I-64 bridge between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges as it is hoisted toward the bridge deck Friday from a pair of barges on the Kanawha River.
Jason Hamilton, area construction engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways’ District 1, briefs reporters Friday on progress being made on the new I-64 bridge over the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans interchanges.
The 470-foot-long, 700,000-pound main span for the new bridge that will carry Interstate 64’s westbound lanes across the Kanawha River between the Nitro and St. Albans exits was slowly hoisted into place Friday, bringing the structure to within about six months of its completion.
A pair of cranes operating in tandem from opposite sides of the partially completed bridge carefully lifted the massive, preassembled steel span from the decks of two barges, then inched it upward, where ironworkers were waiting to bolt it to newly built approach spans.
The new bridge is part of a $224.4 million construction project that widens the five-mile stretch of I-64 between the Scott Depot and Nitro exits to six lanes, and creates a new St. Albans interchange.
“When this work is completed, I-64 will be six lanes from Teays Valley into Charleston,” said Jason Hamilton, area construction engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways’ District 1. The new Kanawha River crossing will carry three lanes of through traffic and one turning lane in each direction, he said, providing easier access onto and off of the span.
The new four-lane bridge receiving its main span Friday eventually will be dedicated to westbound traffic. But immediately after its completion, expected late this fall or early winter, it will carry all I-64 traffic while the bridge now performing that task is demolished, allowing for a new four-lane bridge for eastbound traffic to be built in its place. Plans call for some of the old bridge’s concrete piers to remain in place to support the new structure.
“By this time in 2024, everything involved in the project should be done,” Hamilton said.
The new I-64 crossing replaces a four-lane bridge completed in 1962 to extend the then-new interstate highway toward Charleston from Cabell and Putnam counties. In recent years, more than 70,000 vehicles per day use the crossing.
The new bridge complex will retain the name of the original span — the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge — named to honor a Putnam County construction worker who died from injuries received in a 1962 fall while the bridge was being built.
Contracting for the project is a joint venture of Brayman Construction and Trumbull Corp., both based in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.