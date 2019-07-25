MakeShop Appalachia encourages West Side youth entrepreneurship

Children of the Boys & Girls Club shared their projects and business ideas for the West Side with community leaders and parents at the MakeShop Appalachia Kids Idea Sharing Festival Wednesday in Charleston.
“Makeshop Appalachia Entrepreneurship, through coding and design workshops, was piloted this summer over the last six weeks through a great partnership with Girls and Boys Club,” said Megan Bullock, founder and creative director of MESH design and development.“We have 30 kids in the studio here learning ideation, community asset mapping, community challenge mapping and all working together to come up with projects and potential business ideas and community visioning that would help them solve some of the problems that they’re seeing in their neighborhood.”
Over the course of six weeks through Makeshop Appalachia, and with the help of MESH design, the children went through an ideation workshop, an intro to design workshop using Adobe Illustrator, and an intro to coding workshop using CSS and basic HTML. Each child pursued different routes to find their project vision.
On Wednesday, each child, alone or in a group, was paired with a mentor from the community with a specific skill set that aligned with the child’s project.
Angel Nunley, 9, alongside her mentor, Mallory Burka from FestiVALL, presented her idea for a free West Side kids fair, with the thought that all kids should have free access to more things on the West Side.
“It’s free food, free drinks, and free games and all kinds of other things,” Nunley said. “Because there’s poor people who may not have any fun or any food, that’s why I made it free.”
Burka said working with Angel and others was really inspiring, and she was happy to see how excited the kids were about their projects.
“Angel was interested in doing a free children’s fair, which is actually something I do during the Capitol Street Art Fair in June, so I was glad to help her talk about vendors and talking to businesses about helping out and getting artists and music and stuff like that to her event, as well as where to have it, when to have it and that kind of stuff,” Burka said.
Other kid-designed projects included A Million Things, an art and poster submission project to auction art to raise funds to save the oceans and turtles; The Safety Project, which aims to work with the police department to ensure that kids feel safe in their neighborhoods; Go Green With Upcycling, a project that aims to help the environment by repurposing old clothing and selling those items; Game Design, where children used coding to create games and photos; Pets Games and More, a project that aims to open a pet-friendly game shop on the West Side as a safe place for kids to go and play games; The Butterfly Public Art Project, a project that will help bring more beauty to the West Side with butterflies and a neon-colored butterfly sculpture; and The Baking Queens, who aim to start on ongoing baking collective that can host pop-up bake sales around the city.
During the MakeShop Appalachia summer workshop, the children took evaluations at the beginning and the end of the workshop to assess if their ideologies had changed over the course of six weeks.
“Around 23 percent of the kids here said that they had some goals for themselves and after six weeks in this program, that number has almost doubled,” Bullock said. “The number of kids that identify as leaders has grown from 23 percent to 39 percent, and at the beginning of the workshop, 68 percent of kids said that they believed that they had the power to change their neighborhoods for the better, which is already a really impressive number, but now 94 percent of them believe that’s true.”
The number of kids that had ever considered graphic design, coding or digital work grew from one-third to over half of the children at the workshop; the number of kids that had ever considered starting their own business grew from 67 percent to 83 percent; and the number of kids comfortable with Adobe Design software grew from 20 percent to 67 percent.
The MakeShop Appalachia pilot project was made possible by a Kanawha Valley Council on Philanthropy grant and donations from partners like the Elk City Renewal Association for support with computers, and the Gaddy Engineering Company for support with printing.
“Adults and leaders in the community can start to collaborate with youth more and consider their perspectives as real and very important in the designing of the future of our neighborhoods and of our city,” Bullock said.“In addition to that, I think it’s also very important to give youth a platform to be heard, and I think we’ve seen a lot of these kind of events happening recently in the community and it was awesome to give these kids a platform to be heard today.”