A Charleston man accused in the shooting death of a Charleston police officer was among 48 people indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury last week.
Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is facing charges of murder, persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm, conspiracy and drug charges. Police allege Phillips shot Patrolman Cassie Johnson, 28, on Garrison Avenue Dec. 1 — Johnson died in the hospital two days later.
The fact that a person has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and that person is innocent until proven guilty.
Here is the complete list of indictments.
Judge Duke Bloom, 11 a.m., Friday
George Wesley Call Jr., 44, of St. Albans, murder; Dustin Allen Ballengee, 28, of Charleston, second-degree sexual assault, domestic battery and malicious wounding; Larry R. Blaine Jr., 36, leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, negligent homicide and simple possession; Christina Lynn Cox, 45, of St. Albans, third-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust and possession of material depicting a minor in sexually explicit conduct; Haley Grace Shamblin, 24, of Charleston, escape; Brian Scott Walker, 41, of Charleston, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm; Travis James Walker, 38, of Clendenin, burglary and petit larceny; Adrianna Lenore White, 31, of Charleston, breaking and entering and grand larceny.
Judge Maryclaire Akers, 1:30 p.m., April 21
Braden Shane Burford, 19, of Big Chimney, fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others; Terrance T. Hamrick, 32, of Ripley, transferring and receiving stolen property, conspiracy, drug charges and persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Alyssa Claywell, 29, of Mammoth, conspiracy and drug charges; Robert S. Hicks II, 32, of Charleston, burglary and petit larceny; Samantha R. Cossin, 31, of Charleston, burglary and petit larceny; Troy Allen White Jr., 31, of Charleston, burglary and petit larceny; Jeremy Lee Kiser, 33, of Charleston, grand larceny, possession of stolen vehicle, prohibited persons in possession of a concealed firearm and prohibited persons in possession of a firearm; Delarrin H. Moore, 37, of Akron, Ohio, conspiracy and drug charges; Kristie N. Staats, 37, of South Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Adam Rockford Thornton, 35, of Charleston, malicious wounding and third and subsequent offense driving suspended license revoked for DUI.
Judge Jennifer Bailey, 9:30 a.m., April 22
Richard Eugene Chapman, 44, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Marshall Hayward Sharp, 25, residence unknown, conspiracy and drug charges; Joshua Marcellus Phillips, 38, of Charleston, murder, persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm, conspiracy and drug charges; Craig S. Baldwin, 54, of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Kevin D. Ball, 49, of Charleston, second-degree sexual assault and conspiracy; Mark D. Lockard, 54, of Fraziers Bottom, second-degree sexual assault and conspiracy; Jason Edward Davis, 49, of South Charleston, prohibited persons in possession of firearm; Jahson Anthony Elijah Gresham, 19, of Dunbar, escape and petit larceny; John Joseph Johnson, 47, of Charleston, wanton endangerment; Michael Shaun Miller, 42, of Winifrede, grand larceny; Dustin M. Nance, 33, of Sumerco, conspiracy, drug charges and DUI; Emmanuel Rivera, 32, residence unknown, conspiracy, drug charges, fleeing on foot, battery on a police officer and attempted malicious assault on a police officer; Ronald Robinette Jr., 41, of Foster, destruction of property.
Judge Carrie Webster, 9 a.m., April 27
Amanda Nicole Ford, 40, of Charleston, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm and persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm; Nicholas Andrew Lilly, 40, of Charleston, third offense domestic battery
Judge Tera Salango, 10:30 a.m., April 28
Michael Brandon Dolin, 30, of Charleston, breaking and entering and grand larceny; Fred Wallace Hammon Jr., 40, of Cross Lanes, conspiracy, drug charges, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm, wanton endangerment, and domestic battery; Bernard Jack Johnson Jr., 52, of Charleston, third and subsequent offense domestic battery or assault, brandishing, battery and violation of a bond order; Anthony W. Miller, 53, of Charleston, domestic battery; Cody Lee Miller, 27, of Elkview, grand larceny; Joshua A. Ruschel, 41, of Valley Grove, distribution and exhibiting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and failure to register as a sex offender; Ronnie Lee Withrow, 33, of St. Albans, burglary and petit larceny.
Judge Dan O’Hanlon, 11:15 a.m., April 28
Amanda Gale Nelson, 35, of Lake, conspiracy and drug charges; Jamie Joseph Osborne, 32, of Switzer, conspiracy and drug charges; John Ervin Songer, 51, of Danville, kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault; Kahlil Williams, 26, of Charleston, burglary, petit larceny and attempted burglary
Judge Joanna Tabit, 1:30 p.m., April 29
Robert William Coit III, 47, of Charleston, persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, persons prohibited from possessing a concealed firearm, fleeing while DUI and second offense DUI; Takanao F. Kambara, 27, of Charleston, murder; Gary L. McDerment Jr., 47. Of Charleston, conspiracy and drug charges; Dalton Ray White, 23, of Charleston, second-degree robbery, burglary and petit larceny