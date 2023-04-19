A Culloden man on Wednesday denied charges related to a head-on crash that killed two women in St. Albans last fall.
Andrew Wyrick, 25, entered a not guilty plea to driving under the influence causing death, negligent homicide and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury during his arraignment before Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Wyrick admitted to using Delta-8 and Delta-9 before driving a truck across a double yellow line on MacCorkle Avenue near Winfield Road, striking a Chevrolet Equinox traveling the other way. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2022.
Dotty Hayes, 73, died at the scene and Sherri McClanahan, 53, was pronounced dead at Thomas Memorial Hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a news release at the time. Both women were from Hurricane. A man and a child were also taken to a hospital and were in critical condition.
The sheriff’s office also said Wyrick had glassy, bloodshot eyes and showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.
Akers had previously revoked Wyrick’s bond after preliminary results indicated he failed a drug screening. She instated a $100,000 property or 10% cash bond Wednesday after a confirmatory drug test indicated he had not used drugs after all.
"That happens sometimes," Akers said of the false positive drug screen. "We don't know why. We've tried to investigate, figure it out many times. We don't know which test is right. So when they come back preliminarily positive, it's our practice to believe them until we get the confirmation back."
Wyrick had previously posted bond using a bail bondsman. Akers said she does not allow the use of bail bondsmen in her courtroom and that Wyrick would need to re-post the bond in order to be released.
His attorney, Jeff Woods, objected, saying the man had no criminal history. He asked the judge to consider reducing the bond but was unsuccessful.
"We have a young man who has ties to the community," he said. "We have a young man who is trying to work to take care of a young child, and also, judge, we have a young man who's done all he can to post the bond that was set. He's been on bond since Nov. 1 of 2022 with no incidents, no difficulties whatsoever."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Wyrick was still listed as an inmate at South Central Regional Jail but a court clerk said someone had been in contact with the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk to post the bond.
