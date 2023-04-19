Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Culloden man on Wednesday denied charges related to a head-on crash that killed two women in St. Albans last fall.

Andrew Wyrick, 25, entered a not guilty plea to driving under the influence causing death, negligent homicide and driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury during his arraignment before Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

