A man accused of killing a Cross Lanes woman and hiding her body in a freezer pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Thursday morning.
Samuel May is accused of murder, concealment of a deceased body and fraud in the death of Cynthia Mudd at a house they shared in the 5100 block of Saulton Drive.
He entered not guilty pleas to all charges Thursday during a virtual hearing in front of Kanawha Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the Cross Lanes home on Aug. 18 to check on Mudd after her daughter notified authorities the woman had not been heard from in several months.
Deputies knocked on Mudd’s door but did not get an answer. Mudd was reported missing and entered into the National Crime Information Center’s database as a missing person, according to the complaint.
The next day, deputies performed another welfare check at the house initiated by a neighbor who reported Mudd's dog was acting "odd," according to the complaint. The neighbor told deputies about a freezer in the back yard of the property. In the freezer, deputies found a corpse in a roll of carpet, according to the complaint.
May told police he killed Mudd, but didn’t give specifics because he “blacked out,” according to the complaint. He also said he and another roommate, Arnold Hiller, had disposed of the body in the freezer, according to the complaint.
After a grand jury returned a murder indictment against May last month, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said that since the September news conference, deputies had been able to substantiate May’s claim, but declined to give more details.
Assistant Kanawha County prosecutor Michele Drummond said Thursday the case involves Mudd being left to die after being beaten.
Bailey denied the defense’s request to set a bond. A trial date was set for Feb. 27.
May remains at South Central Regional Jail.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.