A man accused of killing a Cross Lanes woman and hiding her body in a freezer pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges Thursday morning.

Samuel May is accused of murder, concealment of a deceased body and fraud in the death of Cynthia Mudd at a house they shared in the 5100 block of Saulton Drive.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

