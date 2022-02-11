A Kanawha County judge handed down the maximum sentence Friday to a man who admitted killing a Charleston man and sexually assaulting his female companion in 2019.
Judge Joanna Tabit sentenced Lasalle Javon Burnett to 40 years in the shooting death of Adam Swim and 10 to 35 years for sexual assault. The sentences will run consecutively.
“Mr. Burnett, Mr. Swim deserved better,” Tabit said. “[The female victim] didn’t deserve what happened to her. Frankly I’m going to show you the same compassion you showed [the female victim] and Mr. Swim that day and sentence you to the maximum.”
Swim was reportedly found shot to death shortly before 1 a.m. on June 17, 2019 in his home in the 100 block of Ash Street.
Burnett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to sexual assault in December. At the time, prosecutors said that, had the case gone to trial, they would have presented evidence Burnett and another man broke into Swim’s house to collect a drug debt, that both men sexually assaulted the woman there, and ultimately shot Swim to death.
During the hearing Friday, the victim’s sister, Sarah Swim, asked the judge for the maximum sentence. She described Swim as a kind man who “never met a stranger.” She said Swim had made plans to take her son to fishing, but instead they spread her brother’s ashes at his favorite fishing spot.
Thoughts about brother’s last moments still replay in her mind, Sarah Swim said.
The court also heard from the woman Burnett and the other man assaulted.
The woman described being on her hands and knees with a gun to her head while the men assaulted her. In Swim’s last moments, she said, he begged the men to spare her life. The woman told the court she would live in fear for the rest of her life because the second man involved in the crime is still at large.
In July, 34-year-old Samantha O’Brien pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Swim’s death. Prosecutors say she went with the men who killed Swim that night.
