A South Charleston man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Capital High student Kelvin “KJ” Taylor has been arrested.
Dekotis Elijah Thomas, 19, was caught Thursday in Akron, Ohio, putting an end to his more than two-month run as a fugitive from justice, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
On April 7, Taylor was shot at the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Charleston. Despite officers' attempts to render aid, Taylor died in the hospital hours later.
A warrant was ordered for Thomas’ arrest on April 28. In June, Thomas was indicted on four charges in connection with Taylor’s killing: one count of murder, one count of using a firearm while committing a felony and two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
Thomas also faces charges in the 2019 death of Antwan Curnell, who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 79 near the Westmoreland Road exit. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Kanawha County Circuit Court last week, but did not appear.
No additional information has been released.