A Kanawha County man who ran from and shot at Charleston police during a 2021 traffic stop pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Joseph Larch, 39, accepted a plea deal from prosecutors, who agreed to drop other charges in exchange for his pleading guilty to the two felonies.
He faces three to 15 years in prison for attempted murder and up to 10 years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango will sentence Larch July 19.
According to a criminal complaint, Larch was one of four men in a vehicle that Charleston police pulled over for “various offenses” on July 27, 2021, at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Charleston police Chief Tyke Hunt said at the time the vehicle lacked a visible license plate.
While an officer was running the occupants’ information, Larch began walking away from the vehicle, ignoring instructions to stop. He then ran away from the location toward Habitat for Humanity ReStore, at 301 Piedmont Road, the complaint says.
Officers pursued Larch as he continued running toward the business. The man pulled a handgun and fired multiple rounds toward officers, who returned fire, striking Larch five times, the complaint says. Larch then threw his handgun toward the officer and ran into the ReStore location seeking assistance. Officers followed and called for paramedics, police say.
Larch admitted to the court Thursday he was in a vehicle that got pulled over and that he shot at officers.
“I’m not trying to sugar coat nothing; I was under the influence of meth,” Larch said. “And [I] took off running with a gun. The cop tried to get me to stop. Instead of stopping, I put a gun behind my back and started shooting. That jeopardized his life. I understand what I did was wrong.”
The vehicle's driver, James H. Evans, fled in the vehicle while the shooting was happening, police said. He crashed the vehicle in the 900 block of Valley Drive during a pursuit.
Evans pleaded guilty in November to one count of fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court records. He was sentenced to one to five years in prison.
