Man pleads guilty to embezzling from volunteer fire department Staff reports Lori Kersey City and County Reporter Oct 20, 2022 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Thursday to taking money from the volunteer fire department he served as fire chief.Steven P.J. Johnson, 51, of Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1,000 from the Chesapeake Fire Department. He pleaded guilty via pre-indictment information.According to Johnson’s plea agreement with prosecutors, he admitted that from 2014 through 2021, he took department funds and converted them for personal use, with the intent to defraud the agency.Embezzlement is punishable by from one to 10 years in prison.According to his plea agreement, prosecutors will not object to Johnson’s motion for a sentence of probation and restitution rather than prison.Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit has scheduled Johnson's sentencing hearing for Jan. 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lori Kersey City and County Reporter Follow Lori Kersey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesJudge removes state Senate candidate from ballot in Southern WVWVU rare earth element recovery effort pushing ahead after encouraging resultBowden Fish Hatchery transformed into state-of-the-art trout factoryRand residents get first look at long-term plan to fix flooding, drainage problemsWV state charter school board suing over Biden Administration's new grant criteriaDear Abby: Husband has begun wearing his birthday suit at homeFour constitutional amendments on ballotPrep soccer: Hurricane boys win sectional on Ambrose's corner kickWVU football: WVU's Legg has proper mindset for kicking jobInside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Texas Tech Red Raiders See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys Wheeling author's debut novel details his 19th century Irish family roots 'A tale and journey for all of us' State park event celebrates the legend and legacy of Mary Ingles