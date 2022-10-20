Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Thursday to taking money from the volunteer fire department he served as fire chief.

Steven P.J. Johnson, 51, of Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1,000 from the Chesapeake Fire Department. He pleaded guilty via pre-indictment information.

