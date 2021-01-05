A judge sentenced a Charleston man to 30 years in prison Tuesday for his role in his girlfriend’s death in an East End apartment building in November 2019.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit accepted the plea deal for Charles Wesley Wild, 38, who pleaded guilty Dec. 23 to second-degree murder for the death of Tressa Marie Adkins, 57.
Wild’s 30-year sentence is part of a binding plea where he will not be allowed to seek parole or early release.
Wild appeared virtually from South Central Regional Jail on Wednesday, and family members of Adkins also spoke before the court before sentencing.
On Nov. 5, 2019, Wild called police just after 1 p.m. to Carroll Terrace, on Kanawha Boulevard East, to report Adkins’ death. Wild told a Kanawha Metro 911 dispatcher that he and Adkins had argued the night before and “it got physical,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha Magistrate Court.
When the dispatcher asked what happened, Wild responded, “I choked her too hard,” according to the complaint.
Wild remained at the apartment until officers arrived. They found Adkins dead in the apartment with visible injuries to her face, neck and upper torso.
Adkins suffered blunt force trauma to the head and face, and two puncture wounds on her chest, according to the complaint. A bloody knife found in the apartment was consistent with the wounds Adkins suffered. Investigators determined that Adkins’ manner of death was homicide.