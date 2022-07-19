Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Charleston man will spend 25 years in prison for killing a woman and wounding a man after police say he accused them of stealing his wife’s shoes.

Christopher Neil Smith, 39, previously entered a Kennedy plea to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Amanda Dawn Burdette and attempted murder for wounding 30-year-old Jay Jerome Henry Jr. Both victims lived in Charleston.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

