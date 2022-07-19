A Charleston man will spend 25 years in prison for killing a woman and wounding a man after police say he accused them of stealing his wife’s shoes.
Christopher Neil Smith, 39, previously entered a Kennedy plea to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Amanda Dawn Burdette and attempted murder for wounding 30-year-old Jay Jerome Henry Jr. Both victims lived in Charleston.
With a Kennedy plea, defendants do not admit guilt but acknowledge that evidence against them would have been sufficient to convict, had their case gone to trial.
“Mr. Smith, as we sit here today, he continues to deny involvement in the crime. But at the same time, he understands the state of West Virginia had sufficient evidence that could have been produced for the jury to convict him,” Smith’s attorney, Robbie Long, said. “As such, we negotiated this plea agreement between the parties. It is a Kennedy plea, so he isn't admitting guilt but is acknowledging the sufficiency of the evidence.”
The shooting happened after noon on July 26, 2021, in the 800 block of Stockton Street on Charleston’s West Side.
According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived to find Henry outside of a home with multiple gunshot wounds. While speaking to officers on scene, Henry told police “Chris shot me,” the complaint says.
Police then found Burdette on a side porch laying on a makeshift bed with a gunshot wound, the complaint says.
Both were taken to Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, where Burdette was pronounced dead.
In a statement, Henry told police that Smith had “rolled up on” the two, cursing and accusing them of stealing his wife’s shoes. Henry said he did not know what happened to the shoes, but Smith pulled a black pistol and fired shots at them, police wrote.
In the course of the investigation, Henry told police he often bought illegal narcotics from Smith and was familiar with him, the complaint says.
Smith’s defense and the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had agreed to a binding plea agreement of 25 years for the second-degree murder charge to be served concurrently with a 3 to 15 years for attempted murder, which is the sentence Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster formally gave Smith on Tuesday.
The court heard a statement from Burdette’s sister, Raina Burdette. The judge read a letter from her mother, Cynthia Legg. Both women objected to Smith’s sentence.
“I think he deserves life in prison without mercy for killing my sister,” Raina Burdette said.
Raina Burdette said her sister was a mother to five children and that she was “getting help” before she was killed.
Legg wrote that Smith deserves life without parole for her daughter’s death.
“If this was your son or daughter, how would you feel if someone murdered them in cold blood? Wouldn’t you want to see them suffer and get life?” Legg wrote in the letter. “There is a justice system. Twenty-five years is nothing. Just because she was living on the street her life doesn’t matter to you. That was my daughter that I love. She was trying to get her life back together until he took it.”
Webster explained her decision to accept the binding plea agreement and 25-year sentence agreed to by the defense and prosecutors.
“In this case, due to genuine sadness about this case, about the loss of life, I have on one hand a defendant who very well may, through his counsel, argue he wanted to go to trial,” Webster said. “He maintained his innocence and said in a pre-sentence report he didn’t do it. I’m not saying whether that’s true or not. He’s still going to be sentenced to a lengthy sentence today even though he proclaims his innocence because I've accepted the plea. I have family members and friends who feel cheated from an outcome that they think is unjust and unfair.
"I’m a judge first today and a mother and sister and friend second,” Webster said. “But absolutely, while judges and juries aren't supposed to put ourselves in the shoes of others, it's human nature to do that. I absolutely understand. When I say understand, I can't imagine.. really the pain and devastation of losing someone and having a life snuffed out [over] what is alleged to be a tennis shoe.”