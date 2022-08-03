Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Larch
Buy Now

Larch

A man who shot at Charleston police during a 2021 traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to at least 13 years in prison.

Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango sentenced Joseph Larch, 39, to three to 15 years in prison for attempted murder and to 10 years in prison for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Larch’s sentences will be served consecutively.

Recommended for you