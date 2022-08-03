A man who shot at Charleston police during a 2021 traffic stop was sentenced Wednesday to at least 13 years in prison.
Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango sentenced Joseph Larch, 39, to three to 15 years in prison for attempted murder and to 10 years in prison for using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Larch’s sentences will be served consecutively.
He had previously pleaded guilty to the charges. In exchange for pleading guilty to the two charges, prosecutors dropped other charges stemming from the incident.
According to a criminal complaint, Larch was one of four men in a vehicle that Charleston police pulled over for “various offenses” on July 27, 2021, at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Charleston police Chief Tyke Hunt said at the time the vehicle lacked a visible license plate.
While an officer was running the occupants’ information, Larch began walking away from the vehicle, ignoring instructions to stop. He then ran away from the location toward Habitat for Humanity ReStore, at 301 Piedmont Road, the complaint says.
Officers pursued Larch as he continued running toward the business. Larch pulled a handgun and fired multiple rounds toward officers, who returned fire, striking Larch five times, the complaint says. Larch then threw his handgun toward the officer and ran into the ReStore location seeking assistance. Officers followed and called for paramedics, police say.
The vehicle’s driver, James H. Evans, fled in the vehicle while the shooting was happening, police said. He crashed the vehicle in the 900 block of Valley Drive during a pursuit.
Evans pleaded guilty in November to one count of fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court records. He was sentenced to one to five years in prison.