A man shot by Charleston police after he lunged at them with knives during a 2021 encounter was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for an unrelated breaking and entering charge.
Judge Tera Salango also sentenced Denaul Dickerson to one year in prison for brandishing a knife and one year for obstructing an officer, charges related to the April 30, 2021, confrontation with police.
Dickerson will serve the sentences consecutively, meaning he could spend up to 12 years in prison.
Salango denied a request by Dickerson’s attorney, Mark Plants, that he be given a chance to enter a long-term drug treatment facility, perhaps while on home confinement.
Plants said Dickerson has had "decades" of substance abuse.
“Anybody that watches the video, it's clear that Mr. Dickerson’s under the influence. And I say that not to mitigate what he did. What he did was wrong and he's pled guilty, [taken] responsibility for that," Plants said. "But, if you take a little bit longer of a snapshot of his life, he also pled guilty to [breaking and entering], which again was drug-related. He was high at that time. If you look at other charges, it's pretty clear that they all are drug-related."
Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak said Dickerson would not have been a good candidate for alternative sentencing.
“I don't believe that society is safe with him being released from prison today,” Rusnak said.
In sentencing Dickerson, Salango said she took into account a history of charges going back to 2006, including violent charges that began in 2012.
“So many domestic violence, emergency protective orders,” she said. “There are battery, violation of protective order, possession of drugs, failure to appear. To blame it on drugs that you threw a rock through a window and just break into someone's business, steal what you want, but then, weeks later, when you are armed with knives and find yourself in a confrontation with police and are aggressive toward the officers. I mean, it's really amazing that no one was killed that day.”
According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a disturbance call on April 30, 2021, in the area of Greendale Avenue and Washington Street West, where they encountered Dickerson as he walked in a traffic-congested area.
Dickerson became aggressive, pulling a knife from his pocket and waving it at officers. He eventually pulled a second knife and lunged toward officers with a knife in each hand, according to the complaint.
A police officer deployed his Taser, but the device was ineffective because one of its two probes struck Dickerson’s backpack, the complaint says. Officers then shot Dickerson twice.
The incident led to an internal review of the Charleston Police Department’s Taser inventory, deescalation tactics and nonlethal-force policies.
Dickerson’s breaking and entering conviction stems from an incident at a Charleston convenience store in 2020.