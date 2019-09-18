Man struck, killed by pickup truck near Alum Creek

An Alum Creek man was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Wednesday morning.
Harvey Slonaker II, 53, was walking along Childress Road around 6:30 a.m. when he was hit, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on an incline, just beyond a curve in the roadway, and fog may have been a contributing factor.
The driver of the truck, whose name has not been released, remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the release. Slonaker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash reconstruction experts are assisting with the investigation.