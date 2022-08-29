Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston police have identified the man officers shot and killed over the weekend after he shot a police dog during officers' attempt to arrest him.  

City police were attempting to arrest Samuel Paul Ranson, 50, of Charleston, who was wanted for felony malicious wounding, late Saturday night.

Charleston K-9 Officer Axel
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt speaks about the death of Charleston K-9 Axel at a news conference Monday. Police were attempting to arrest Samuel Ranson for a malicious wounding charge when the man pulled a gun and shot the dog. Police returned fire, killing the man.
Charleston K-9 Officer Axel
The city of Charleston's flag at City Hall flies at half-staff after the death of Charleston K-9 Axel during an arrest Saturday night.

