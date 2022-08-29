Charleston police have identified the man officers shot and killed over the weekend after he shot a police dog during officers' attempt to arrest him.
City police were attempting to arrest Samuel Paul Ranson, 50, of Charleston, who was wanted for felony malicious wounding, late Saturday night.
Charleston officers were in an “active struggle” with Ranson while trying to arrest him when he pulled a firearm and shot police K-9 Axel, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt told reporters Monday.
Officers returned fire, killing Ranson.
The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Point Drive in the city’s far East End.
Hunt said police were dispatched by Kanawha Metro 911 operators because of a wanted person in the area.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Ranson faced a felony malicious wounding charge for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend Aug. 22 on East Point Drive.
During that incident, Charleston police found Larry Sacks bleeding heavily from a deep laceration to his left bicep area, according to the complaint. He also had a second laceration to the left side of his chest.
Sacks told police he and his girlfriend were on the front porch of her home when Ranson came from the back porch area, yelling at him to leave. The man brandished a firearm and a knife, Sacks told police. The man then “charged,” slashing at him with the knife.
Ranson pleaded guilty in 2012 to felony breaking and entering. He was sentenced to three years probation, but was incarcerated for violating the terms of that probation, according to Kanawha County Circuit Court records.
According to newspaper archives, Ranson was also a witness in the so-called Kanawha sniper case, a series of three sniper-style shootings that happened over five days in Kanawha County in 2003.
At the time of his death, Ranson was out on bond for a burglary charge, according to Kanawha Circuit Court records.
Officers who responded to the call Saturday were “familiar” with Ranson, and “knew his propensity to flee,” Hunt said during a news conference Monday.
“Our K-9 officer took the route of escape and went to the woodline,” Hunt said. “Unfortunately, the suspect was already in the woodline.”
The dog, Axel, alerted his handler, Patrolman Josh Clendenin, to the direction of the suspect. A “struggle ensued” as officers tried to take Ranson into custody.
With two officers and police dog on him, Ranson pulled a gun and shot Axel. Police officers returned fire, striking the man, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Hunt said the officers were within “arm's reach” when Ranson fired the gun.
“It's hard to tell where or who that round was intended for,” Hunt said.
The city of Charleston has identified the officers as Clendenin and Patrolman Childress.
“It is a tragic, very tragic event because we have two losses of life,” Hunt said. “I never want to see any loss of life in the city of Charleston. Even for the family members of the offender, that’s still someone's son, brother, a grandchild, but for us here at the police department, we lost an officer. Our K-9s are not ever dogs to us. They are officers. They are K-9 partners.”
Hunt declined to say how many shots police fired at the man. He said a report about the incident will be submitted to the office of the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney for evaluation.
Axel joined the force early last year and finished his training around Labor Day, Hunt said. The department got the dog from a North Carolina kennel, but he had come from the Czech Republic, Hunt said.
Hunt said Axel was the “epitome of a K-9 partner.” He credited the dog’s loyalty and bravery with saving Clendenin and Childress’s lives.
K-9s are not weapons, Hunt said.
“K-9 Axel is a police officer,” Hunt said. “He is also a friend to the family of Patrolman Clendenin. This is a dog that comes to work and enjoys the service, and enjoys apprehending our bad folks in town that try to evade custody. He is also a furry companion at home that the kids use as a warm pillow to watch TV on.
“So, I don't want people to confuse K-9 Axel and who he is. Who he was,” Hunt said. “Because he is more than just an officer and a K-9. He was also a dear friend.”
Hunt said a funeral for the police dog will be held this week.