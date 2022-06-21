A Charleston soup kitchen plans to be distributing hot meals from a new food truck beginning this fall.
Charleston City Council in April approved distributing $970,456 in federal American Rescue Plan funding to Manna Meal to cover the costs of buying and operating the food truck, and another approximately $230,000 to help the organization cover rising food costs.
Manna Meal director Amy Wolfe said the food truck has been ordered from Titan Truck Manufacturing, a Columbus, Ohio company that builds custom food trucks and trailers, for about $213,000. The price includes the truck, equipment, build out of the vehicle's interior and a wrap for the exterior of the truck.
Wolfe said the truck may be finished as soon as the beginning or middle of August.
“We were very fortunate with the company that we work with, they were able to get the equipment sooner than the other two [companies the organizations considered] and it actually came in at a better price,” Wolfe said. “So instead of launching like ... the middle to the end of fall, actually we're hoping to get this up and running by the end of August [or] beginning of September.”
Manna Meal serves breakfast and lunch daily, and dinner twice a week at St. John’s Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston. Adding the food truck will enable the organization to distribute hot meals on the West Side and in other parts of the city.
Wolfe said she plans to meet this week with representatives from agencies and providers that serve the West Side with the goal of determining the best locations to set up the food truck.
She plans to meet with representatives from the city's Coordinated Addiction Response Effort office, West Virginia Health Right, the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal, local churches and others.
“Anyone that does outreach, and does it over on the West Side, I want to go out with them and sort of see what they're seeing,” Wolfe said.
The four-year cost to buy, operate and supply the truck is $1,064,256, according to its application with the city. That total includes salaries for a program manager and three hourly workers, fuel, insurance and marketing.
Wolfe said the organization also plans to start interviewing potential new staff members for the food truck this week.
“I'd like them to work at least four to six weeks with our already existing crew,” she said. “You know, work with our clients, do mobile pantries, do the pantry so they get a real feel of who we are as an organization and our mission and train them to really feel comfortable.”
The organization plans on serving meals three days a week during a six-month pilot program and increasing to five days a week after that, according to its application for the federal coronavirus relief funds.
“We're just very humbled by the belief that's been put into us to do this project, and it is not taken lightly,” Wolfe said. “I certainly hope that it eases congestion at our main location. I think that will be beneficial for all. We’ll just have to see.”