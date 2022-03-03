A downtown Charleston soup kitchen is seeking federal coronavirus relief money to help get hot meals to people throughout the city.
Manna Meal has applied to the City of Charleston for nearly $1 million to purchase and staff a food truck. Manna Meal serves breakfast and lunch daily and dinner twice a week at its soup kitchen at St. John's Episcopal Church. But some people are unable to get there, said Amy Wolfe, director of the group.
“It's our hope that we make these nutritious meals accessible to individuals and families on the West Side, as well as other under-served areas in Charleston,” Wolfe said. Wolfe said a food truck also could ease congestion at St. John's.
In February 2021, the soup kitchen started a mobile food pantry after a fire destroyed a West Side Family Dollar store, a main food source for many people there, Wolfe said.
Twice a month, the mobile pantry distributes food from the parking lot of the former Save-a-Lot building, directly across from the Family Dollar site. The group also delivers food to two nearby senior high-rises.
“There's a lot of traffic,” Wolfe said. “We tried to do it in a few other areas on the West Side, and we just weren't seeing the traffic.”
Manna Meal also would provide people two to three days' worth of groceries, the application says. The group would seek input on where to bring the truck and set schedules for times and locations, Wolfe said. Staff would handle cleanup, Wolfe said.
The organization plans on serving meals three days a week during a six-month pilot program and increasing to five days a week after that, according to the application.
The four-year cost to buy, operate and supply the truck would total $1,064,256, according to the application. The organization is seeking $970,456. The total cost includes salaries for a program manager and three hourly workers, fuel, insurance and marketing. The remaining $93,800 for the project would come from other sources.
Mayor Amy Goodwin and the city's American Rescue Act committee have recommended approving the group's request.
If the project is not funded, Manna Meal will look elsewhere for money. But the plan might be scaled back or shelved.
“It would drastically change the scope of this project to the point of it might not come ever come to fruition,” Wolfe said. “It would just greatly impact the anticipated outcome and scope and it very well, unless I could find the additional funding, it would probably cause the program to be delayed indefinitely.”
Manna Meal is seeking another $700,000 in virus relief money from the city to help cover rising food costs. Goodwin and the virus fund committee have recommended Manna Meal receive $230,000, or about a third of what the group requested.
Food costs for the soup kitchen have more than doubled, from $125,000 in the year before the pandemic to $293,000 last year, Wolfe said. Participation in the program also has increased.
“That’s two-part – we're seeing more individuals in need of services, so many for the first time,” Wolfe said. “And then, of course, costs have gone up across the board on every single item. Everyone sees the sticker shock when they get to a store or anywhere ... Wherever you go, you see the price increases.”
The City Council has the final say about how Charleston spends its approximately $37 million in American Rescue Plan money.
Councilwoman Caitlin Cook, a member of the American Rescue Plan Advisory committee and a food bank advocacy director by trade, commended Manna Meal's proposal.
“To be able to recommend funding to the finance [committee], which hopefully comes through, for Manna Meal to be able to take their mission out into the community, I think it's just tremendous,” Cook said. “It's cutting edge in the food insecurity world.”
A vote is expected Monday.