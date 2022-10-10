Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Manna Meal will host its inaugural "Hunger to Hope" benefit dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Clay Center.

The dinner will honor the soup kitchen's founder, the Rev. Jim Lewis, and celebrate its 46th year.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you