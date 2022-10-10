Manna Meal will host its inaugural "Hunger to Hope" benefit dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Clay Center.
The dinner will honor the soup kitchen's founder, the Rev. Jim Lewis, and celebrate its 46th year.
Executive director Amy Wolfe said the nonprofit organization planned to have such a dinner in 2021, but postponed the event because of COVID-19.
“We're really looking forward to it,” Wolfe said of the dinner. "Everyone's just happy to be able to gather again, and what better way than to do it than to celebrate our 46 years of helping people who are experiencing hunger, give them hope and a meal. It's a great thing.”
Operated in St. John's Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, Manna Meal serves breakfast and lunch every day, year round to anyone in need, no questions asked.
Wolfe said the cost of feeding people hasn’t gone down, and neither has the number of people the organization serves.
“We are serving more people across the board at a higher cost,” she said. “And also, we haven't been able to do an in-person fundraiser since COVID. We've done a modified one on a very small scale, but not like this. So the need for the funds is definitely there, and people are still in need.”
In past years, Manna Meal has partnered with West Virginia Health Right for a joint fundraiser, but that event also went on hold during the pandemic, Wolfe said.
“We've always needed our own signature event,” she said. “Manna Meal has never had one. This will be our first ... So we thought this was an excellent way to do that. What a great way to kick it off by honoring our founder, Rev. Jim Lewis.”
The dinner will feature a cocktail hour and a multi-course, sit-down meal catered by Embassy Suites. The Bob Thompson Trio will perform live.
Wolfe said Monday afternoon a few tickets for the event remain. People interested in buying tickets should email Wolfe at amy@mannameal.org.
"I think it's going to be a really great evening. And to celebrate our history -- 46 years, we've never missed a meal,” Wolfe said. “If you think about that, that's pretty amazing [with] some of the challenges that we face.
“When you think about the history and the fact that it truly started with a chance encounter that Jim Lewis had with a gentleman when he was leaving church one afternoon -- it really truly changed the fabric of essential services in Charleston."
