A Kanawha County man has been charged with first-degree murder after his aunt was found dead with multiple stab wounds Saturday night.
Chaddrick Trent, 32, is being held without bond at South Central Regional Jail.
According to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Marmet Police were dispatched to a residence at 8112 MacCorkle Ave. SE shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday to conduct a welfare check on a female. Officers found Trent's aunt, Irma Woody, 52, deceased in the living room area of the house.
Marmet Police were alerted to the incident after Charleston Police responded to the Kanawha City Go-Mart about a man "acting bizarre" and requesting police, according to the release. Charleston officers encountered Trent, who told them he had stabbed a woman at the Marmet address.
Investigators with Marmet Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office spent several hours processing the scene, where they determined Woody had been stabbed multiple times, likely causing her death, the release says. Her body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner's Office where a cause of death will be determined.
Woody did not reside at the location, but would occasionally stay there with Trent and another relative who owns the home, police say.
During the investigation, detectives said Trent made several statements about how his aunt "was no longer with us" and acknowledged stabbing her multiple times with a knife. According to the release, Trent -- who police say was diagnosed with schizophrenia -- expressed regret and indicated he had not been taking his medications.
Trent is charged with first-degree murder, a felony that carries a life sentence in prison if convicted. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office requests anyone with information about the case to call Detective R.S. Alford at 304-357-0885 or submit a tip at www.kanawhasheriff.us.
