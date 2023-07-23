Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Kanawha County man has been charged with first-degree murder after his aunt was found dead with multiple stab wounds Saturday night.

Chaddrick Trent, 32, is being held without bond at South Central Regional Jail.

