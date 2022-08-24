A new policy designed to shorten the time needed for veterans to earn commercial pilot bachelor's degrees at Marshall University's Bill Noe Flight School is in effect as the school enters its second year, according to David Pittenger of Marshall's Division of Aviation.
Under the policy, veterans are eligible to receive college credit for military training and certain work experiences through Marshall's Board of Governors' bachelor's degree program, reducing the non-flight classroom time needed to earn a commercial pilot baccalaureate.
Meanwhile, nearly 60 students are enrolled in the four-year flight school for the 2022-2023 school year, Pittenger said Wednesday in a presentation on Marshall aviation activity to members of the governing board of West Virginia International Yeager Airport, where the flight school is located.
Pittenger said four students have already passed their private pilot's test, while three more have passed instrument rating exams, giving the program a 100% pass rate for Federal Aviation Administration certification exams.
Students enrolled in the university's new 18-month aviation maintenance program, offered in conjunction with Mountwest Community and Technical College, began this week at Huntington's Tri-State Airport, Pittenger said.
Marshall is working with the Southern Regional Education Board to develop curricula for middle school and high school students in the region to acquaint them with career opportunities in education, he said.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.