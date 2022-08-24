Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A new policy designed to shorten the time needed for veterans to earn commercial pilot bachelor's degrees at Marshall University's Bill Noe Flight School is in effect as the school enters its second year, according to David Pittenger of Marshall's Division of Aviation.

Under the policy, veterans are eligible to receive college credit for military training and certain work experiences through Marshall's Board of Governors' bachelor's degree program, reducing the non-flight classroom time needed to earn a commercial pilot baccalaureate.

