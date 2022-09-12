Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s governing board on Monday accepted a $1.04 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant to complete the second phase of a Environmental Impact Statement for major runway and terminal improvements planned for the Charleston airport.

Also on Monday, Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced that they had secured $1 million to help cover training costs at Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School, now in its second year of operation at the Charleston airport. That funding commitment was the result of congressionally directed spending requests the two senators, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc

Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

