Spending approximately $37 million in federal relief money will be a “large focus of our time and attention” in 2022, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Monday.
A large share of the money will go to first-responders and small businesses, she told reporters after her annual state of the city address Monday evening.
“It's also going to be helping folks who are in the throes of addiction, those who are experiencing homelessness and those who are desperate for mental health care,” Goodwin said.
The mayor described Charleston as “strong and poised for a brighter tomorrow."
Goodwin said governing through a second year of the coronavirus pandemic while being fiscally responsible was the biggest accomplishment of her administration in 2021.
“We can't keep our hands or eyes off of the fiscal responsibility that we're required to make sure that we maintain to the citizens of Charleston, but we're still in a pandemic,” Goodwin told reporters after the meeting. “Our job -- our No. 1 job -- is to keep people safe and to keep this city fiscally sound. We did both of those things, all while maintaining the largest rainy-day fund created ... in the history of the city of Charleston."
City Manager Jonathon Storage said Tuesday the city's rainy-day fund has approximately $20.5 million, surpassing the previous highest balance of $7.7 million in 2010. The state government began allowing cities to have stabilization funds in 2001.
Storage said that, for the most part, the city's rainy-day fund had hovered around $4 million before the administration decided to save more after the onset of the pandemic in 2020.
The additional money in the rainy-day fund came from savings on overtime and utility costs while city offices were closed during the pandemic. The city also sought reimbursement through the federal coronavirus relief package for police, fire and refuse services. The city cut back "significantly" on purchases, as well, Storage said.
"We decided, as an administration, and with [the city] council's approval, that the prudent thing to do was to put as much into the rainy-day fund as we thought was reasonable, given that we didn't know what the next days of the pandemic was going to look like ... so that we don't have to worry about living the proverbial paycheck to paycheck."
Goodwin cited among her accomplishments investing more than $750,000 in the city's small businesses through small-business grants, increasing city police pay and adding signing bonuses of $15,000 for police and firefighter recruits, opening the city’s first skate park and a new dog park, landing a $1.75 million federal grant to plan a project to revitalize the waterfront, and creating the Charleston Roots program to incentivize people to move into the city.
She said public safety will continue to be a priority in 2022.
“We still have to continue to invest in our crumbling infrastructure,” Goodwin said. “We have to. You can’t build a city up while everything is falling down. So you'll see a lot of infrastructure improvements. We also talked about providing opportunities for our children, and that includes not only safe places to play but also opportunities for them to get a job.”
Other plans for 2022 include turfing fields; creating a liaison to help small businesses; revitalizing parks and recreation spaces at Cato Park, Celebration Station and Beatrice Street Park; and finalizing the new City Center park at Slack Plaza.