Mayor, council positions in Dunbar and St. Albans on primary ballot

In addition to voting for their party’s national, state and county candidates, voters in Dunbar and St. Albans will use Kanawha County’s June 9 primary ballot to determine the winners in mayoral and city council races.
Municipal elections for the two cities, added to the June primary ballot as a cost-saving measure, include a three-way race in Dunbar to replace Mayor Bill Cunningham, who is not seeking a second term.
Cunningham was appointed to the mayor’s post by Dunbar City Council in 2017, after former mayor Terry Greenlee resigned to take a job with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration. At the time of his appointment, Cunningham, a former city councilman, said he would not seek a second term.
While Cunningham said he was generally pleased with what he accomplished as mayor, “I also believe in term limits. It’s time for someone new to take over and keep the energy going,” he said Thursday.
Candidates hoping to assume Dunbar’s mayoral duties are Jason Lee Wilkinson; council member Greg Hudson; and Scott Elliott, Dunbar’s current public works director and a former Dunbar City Police captain.
In St. Albans, incumbent Mayor Scott James, who topped a field of three challengers in 2017 to defeat longtime mayor Dick Calloway, faces a challenge from Scott Russell, who ran unsuccessfully against Calloway in 2013.
Seeking seats on Dunbar City Council representing Ward 1 are incumbents Steve Arnott and Mike Scipio, who face challenges from Matthew Broyles, Anthony Krise and Sierra Sovine. In Ward 2, Michael A. Buckalew, Dani Crouch, Katherine McCormick, Bob Yeager and incumbent Doug Fleshman all seek the two available seats. Incumbents Greg Wolfe and Sharon K. Hayes are running unopposed for Ward 3’s two seats, while incumbents Linda Boggess and Jim Hughes face challenges from Jeremy Keith Boggess and Kylan Wilson in Ward 4.
Running unopposed for the three at-large seats on St. Albans City Council are incumbents Walter Hall, Lee Roberts and Aly C. White.
In St. Albans’ Ward 1, Judy Watkins Rimmey is challenging incumbent Robert Keiffer, while incumbent Ron Byrnside faces Mike Rowe in Ward 2. Running for Ward 3’s seat are Bill Knight, Zoe Morris and Shaun Morris, while in Ward 4, Brian Kloosterman is unopposed. In Ward 5, incumbent Mike Mamone is unopposed, as are Jeremy Fallecker in Ward 6, Andrew Eads in Ward 7, Robert Massey in Ward 8 and David Rucker in Ward 9.
Early voting is ongoing at St. Albans City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through June 6.