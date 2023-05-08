A popular mayor seeking his fifth term in office, challenged by a previous city government official, promises to be the highest-profile race in South Charleston June 6.
Mayor Frank Mullens will seek his fifth consecutive term, opposed by challenger Sharon Wiley. Mullens was quick to tout what he saw as his accomplishments in an interview with the Gazette-Mail.
“I still have the energy and vision,” he said. “Our business community is growing. We were one of only three cities in the state of West Virginia to experience a population increase in the most recent Census. I can’t remember a time when the future has been any brighter, as bright as it’s been in decades.”
South Charleston increased from 13,540 residents in 2010 to 13,647 in 2020. Other cities to experience an increase are Martinsburg and Morgantown.
Mullens mentioned what he simply called “the fly ash pond,” a seven-year-old project to be known as the Park Place Shopping Center. True to its name, it will sit on a former FMC fly ash pond and has been funded by tens of millions in tax increment financing.
The project has been in the works since 2016. It has experienced a couple of stops and starts over the years. The job involves moving tons of gravel and fill dirt from other locations and draining the pond with a sophisticated tube method.
“We knew this was a lengthy process,” he said. “It’s major remediation. Nothing has surprised us.”
Mullens says the next two planned stores are a Starbucks and a Menard’s. He hoped the center would be done by Christmas 2025. A Chick-fil-A is already open on the site.
Mullens also bragged on his city’s services; Division of Highways work to widen Jefferson Road, from U.S. 119 to U.S. 60; annexation along Corridor G that leaves the city two miles short of the Lincoln County line; and West Virginia University’s partnership with Thomas Health Systems. He says that will give “a shot in the arm” to the Spring Hill area of town, which hasn’t shared in the prosperity.
A fifth fire station will be built near the Sand Plant Road annexation.
Mullens’ challenger is Sharon Wiley. Her campaign literature criticizes the Park Place development.
“Aside from some frontage built, the vast remainder of former swampland remains empty,” it reads. “Even if somehow ever completed, it would simply destroy local businesses already struggling.”
Wiley alleges that South Charleston’s business takes place behind closed doors.
“Citizens cannot speak in meetings without first being ‘sponsored’ by one of the rubber stamp council members and then cannot ask questions,” it reads.
She also criticized the city’s investment in land at Little Creek Country Club, formerly Kanawha Country Club. The city purchased it.
“Housing and infrastructure needs exist all over town,” she said.
Aside from the mayor’s race, two Council races are contested in South Charleston, in Ward 4 and Ward 7.
In Ward 4, Republican Laura Marker was appointed last year to fill a term formerly held by the late Chuck Hudson. She is running against Democratic challenger Jeffrey Williamson.
Marker is enthusiastic about the annexations and the planned fire station.
“I love the city,” she said.
Williamson, a former council member, said he is concerned about the city’s acquisition of property in Jefferson Park, near Jefferson Road.
“The hot issue is why is the city buying up all this property,” he said. “To sell to a developer?”
Mullens said the city would indeed like to see development in the area. Some homeowners have been bought out, but only those willing. Most didn’t want the aggravation of Jefferson Road construction, he said.
In the Ward 7 race, Republican and four-term incumbent Jamie Sibold takes on Democratic challenger Westley Smolder.
“When I came in the finances of the city were dismal,” Sibold said. “We shored everything up. We paid off the purchase and construction of the ice rink. Purchased the [Kanawha Country Club] golf course.”
He says he is an ardent Mullens supporter.
“Wherever you see Frank, you’ll see me,” he said. “I’m in 100% support of his vision.”
Smolder, 35, is an engineer for TC Energy, working in regulatory compliance. He is new to politics. He can be valuable, he said, by being familiar with the government grant process.
“There is right now money being left on the table for South Charleston,” he said. “You get a grant specialist on staff, you don’t have to pay for it. The salary is included in the grant.”
He says his youth, 35, is an asset.
“I feel like a young person’s point of view is valuable if you want young people to live in your city,” he said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive