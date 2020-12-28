Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick was released from the hospital Saturday evening, two weeks after she was admitted for complications from COVID-19.
McCormick is now home recovering, she said in a statement Monday.
“I will continue to recuperate at home until I am fully recovered. My staff has done an excellent job in ensuring that the office has continued to operate at its normal capacity,” McCormick said. “I am truly thankful for a hardworking, dedicated staff.”
McCormick said she appreciated the well wishes while she was admitted, and was appreciative to return home during the holiday weekend.
“I am thankful for all the thoughts and prayers I received from my family, the community and Courthouse family,” she said. “Many people checked on me during my hospital stay, as well as checked on my husband to make sure he had everything he needed. We are forever grateful.”
“While it was difficult spending the holiday away from my husband, I was happy to be home and with my husband the day after Christmas.”