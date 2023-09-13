Off the Bone BBQ owner Petey Marshall talks Wednesday about setting up for Ribfest in Charleston. The 23rd annual event begins Thursday and continues through Sunday. This is Marshall's eighth year coming to Ribfest. Last year, he won the People’s Choice Award.
Off the Bone BBQ owner Petey Marshall talks Wednesday about setting up for Ribfest in Charleston. The 23rd annual event begins Thursday and continues through Sunday. This is Marshall's eighth year coming to Ribfest. Last year, he won the People’s Choice Award.
Petey Marshall needs five truckloads of wood and 5,000 pounds of meat to feed customers at Ribfest this weekend in Charleston.
Marshall owns Off the Bone BBQ -- a 14-person Columbus, Ohio-based operation that travels the country for seven months of the year.
“You don’t need teeth to eat our meat,” Marshall boasts.
This is his eighth year coming to Ribfest. Last year, he won the People’s Choice Award.
For this year, the event's 23rd, six national vendors are vying for the top spot. Event visitors will be able to vote in four ballot boxes around the venue.
Marshall said he believes it’s the atmosphere at Off the Bone BBQ that sets his business apart.
"I don’t believe nobody has bad food," he said. "Everybody just has different taste buds."
He got started smoking his pork and brisket -- a 16-hour task -- Wednesday night, so the meat to be ready for the lunch crowd Thursday. His ribs are smoked for 3 to 4 hours.
Marshall is a perfectionist with his barbecue. He said he believes the meat shouldn’t fall off the bone until you bite it. He uses his phone to keep tabs on his smoker overnight to make sure the temperature's just right. His ribs are seasoned with dry rub because he wants his customers to actually taste the meat.
Ribfest is being hosted on Kanawha Boulevard and admission is free. On Saturday, a 20-foot screen will show the WVU-Pitt "Backyard Brawl" football game.
In recent years, Ribfest has been held in South Charleston and Dunbar. Marshall said this location is the best so far because of the stage along the Kanawha River, downtown access and tighter quarters that will make the event look more enticing to passersby.
He said he loves coming to Charleston, in part, because his favorite college football coach, the University of Alabama's Nick Saban, is from West Virginia. Marshall is originally from Mobile, Alabama, and still lives there for half of the year.
Charleston has a slower pace than other cities he visits, which reminds him of home.
“There’s good people here,” he said. “I love Charleston.”
Ribfest organizer Aaron Wood said he’s expecting a turnout of 40,000 to 50,000 people.
“Being on the river, having the stage, being able to showcase our great city here of Charleston, I think it’s going to be a great event,” he said.
The event runs Thursday through Sunday and features live music in the evenings. For more information, visit www.wvribfest.com.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive