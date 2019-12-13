Meeting on 'innovative intersections' on Corridor G set for Monday

A public meeting on a West Virginia Division of Highways plan to build a pair of new “innovative Intersections” on either side of the existing Oakwood Road-U.S. 119/Corridor G intersection in Charleston has been scheduled for Monday in Bible Center School, at 1111 Oakhurst Drive.
Those attending the meeting, which takes place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., will be given a handout outlining details of the project and have the chance to ask DOH personnel questions about the proposed work, but no formal presentation will be made. Written comments from the public about the project will be taken throughout the meeting.
The proposed construction involves new restricted-crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersections — one to the north of the Oakwood Road intersection at Lawndale Lane, and the other south of Oakwood near Hickory Road.
The work under consideration at Monday’s meeting, titled “Oakwood Road Intersection Improvements,” was not among projects detailed at a Sept. 19 public meeting at Bible Center School, titled “Oakwood Road Improvements Project.”
The September meeting involved a number of traffic-flow enhancements envisioned for U.S. 119/Corridor G between MacCorkle Avenue and Emerald Road. A preferred alternative for the improvements under consideration at the September meeting is expected to be identified in early 2020.